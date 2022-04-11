After Monza the adventure of the coach Brocchi does not continue in the best way. The former AC Milan player was sacked from Vicenza after the defeat at Benevento. This is the press release from the Venetian club: The LR Vicenza Company announces that today Mr. Cristian Brocchi has been relieved of the post of Head Coach of the First Team. At the same time, his technical collaborators were also relieved of their respective duties. The Club would like to thank Mr. Brocchi and the staff for their dedication, seriousness and commitment in recent months and wishes them the best for their future “.

SUCCESSOR – Tomorrow morning the red and white club will have an interview with the ex of Catania, Francesco Baldini who, like all the members of the rossazzurri team and the staff, has released himself after the exclusion of the club from the Serie C championship. slopes of Etna and for the coach of Massa it would be the second time in Serie B after his experience at Trapani in 2019. Baldini with a past as a footballer at Naples and Genoa, after his beginnings as a coach at the helm of the National Allievi and Primavera del Bologna, in 2015 led Sestri Levante to victory in the Serie D playoffs. In the following seasons, the debut in Lega Pro with Lucchese and another success in the Serie D playoffs, with Imolese. In 2017/18, the Roma Under 17 team led by Francesco Baldini graduated as Italian Champion and won the Super Cup in the category. Later, the experiences with the Juventus Primavera team, in 2018/19, and with Trapani in B in the first part of the 2019/20 season and then two years in Catania where he showed a good football.