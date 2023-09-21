Vicenza, an illegal pizzeria discovered in the garden: the owner of an agricultural company reported

There are those who organize “pizza parties” between friends, and those who open pizzerias (illegally) in their company’s garden. This is what happened on the Berici Hills, in the Province of Vicenza, where a pizzeria open to the public without any authorization was discovered. As reported by Gamberosso.it, in a recent joint intervention between the financiers of the Tenenza of Noventa Vicentina and the Local Police of Longare (Vicenza), a completely out of the norm activity was found: a clandestine pizzeria located inside a garden.

According to what emerged from the financiers’ investigation, the owner of a farm organized evenings with a “pizza tour”, cooked in a wood-fired oven. All this happened without any administrative or health authorization for the provision of food and drinks to the public. Incredibly, the very popular structure had the capacity to accommodate up to 40 customers and also offered tribal performances around a fire to entertain the patrons.

The owner of the company promptly acknowledged the accusations and, consequently, the Fiamme Gialle issued a massive fine of almost 9,000 euros.

