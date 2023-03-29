A 16-year-old boy, Roberto Miron, died on Tuesday in Vicenza, falling from the seventh floor of the building where his grandmother lives. It was not a suicide or the consequences of a challenge launched on social media: the young man fell while trying to retrieve his cell phone, which had fallen from the bathroom window.

No extreme gestures or a challenge launched on social media, as initially assumed by the carabinieri who are dealing with the case.

The dynamics of the accident Tuesday was Roberto’s grandmother’s birthday, the whole family had joined her at home to wish her a happy birthday. During the celebrations in the woman’s apartment on the seventh floor, Roberto, enrolled in the second year of scientific studies, went to the bathroom. According to the investigators, the boy was near the window and was fiddling with his cell phone when it fell and ended up on the terrace on the lower floor. The student then climbed down from the window, picked up the cell phone and attempted to go back upstairs, probably by climbing onto the downspout.

During the ascent he would have lost his grip and fell into the void. The position in which the body was found is consistent with an accidental fall. However, the prosecutor’s office – as the Giornale di Vicenza writes – would not have filed the file pending the results of the analyzes of the young man’s computer and smartphone.