Within the framework of the file where the granting of credits to the Vicentin Group during the government of Cambiemos is investigated, the federal prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita analyzes a money route of more than 15,000 million pesos. It seeks to determine if the cereal company performed money laundering. The Financial Information Unit (UIF) asked that the former executives of the firm be charged with this crime as well.

After the lifting of Vicentin’s fiscal and banking secrecy since 2015, last year, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office received all the documentation regarding the financial movements of the company.

The list is extensive, and they count thousands of operations: transfers of funds between the same group, with other companies, suppliers, among others. Those movements add up to more than 15,000 million pesos in a three-month window.

In the study of the traceability of that money, the prosecution seeks to determine if Vicentin carried out money laundering maneuvers. The directors of the company, such as the former authorities of Banco Nación, are accused of the crime of fraudulent administration.

The case began as a result of the complaint made on January 27, 2020 by Fernando Miguez, president of the Foundation for Peace and Climate Change, as a result of the “First Report on the situation of the Vicentin firm” of January 16 2020 prepared by Claudio Lozano, who as director of Banco Nación analyzed the financial situation of the firm and the loans granted by the previous management of the financial institution when the company publicly announced that it was in a situation of “financial stress” that would not allow it to face its obligations.

The complaint highlighted the possible existence of a maneuver by which se would have harmed the State “through the irregular granting of loans by Banco Nación in favor of Vicentin, which allowed the company to accumulate a debt with the bank of 18,500 million pesos, “which currently would be of uncertain collection since the company is in a state of default.”

Therefore, the prosecutor requested a series of measures from the judge to advance in the analysis of 73 emails and more than 300 files that entered the prosecution. Now in addition, more than a thousand movements of funds are being studied that involve a figure greater than 15,000 million pesos, according to what he learned. Clarion from judicial sources.

In the case, the route of the money is investigated to “determine if it was a self-generated crisis“in order not to pay the debt, once the refinancing had been” irregularly obtained. “

Now, in addition, progress is being made on another line: determining whether there were money laundering maneuvers. This responds to a presentation made by the FIU, where it accused of money laundering Mauricio Macri, former officials and the Vicentin Group. Then, the state agency was asked to report if Suspicious Operations Reports related to the cereal company have been made.

Javier Claudio Castelli, a lawyer for the UIF, had stated at the time that the granting of the credits to Vicentin “not only implies a possible and considerable fraud to the Banco de la Nación Argentina”, but there was also “millionaire fund movements to off-shore accounts through complex money laundering maneuvers to whose investigation we want to contribute as closely as possible in time to the facts that are the subject of analysis. “

For the prosecution, the maneuver began with the “irregular granting of millionaire loans in foreign currency to the firms Vicentin SA and Algodonera Avellaneda SA, departing from the internal regulations that regulate it, and then they failed to execute the guarantees provided in a timely manner and form. contracts aimed at recovering the money owed “.

In turn, the records collected so far “make it possible to affirm that, on the other hand, the businessmen of the Vicentin firm, in collusion with the officials, requested the irregular loans, required the release of the funds affected as collateral, while simultaneously they postponed the payment of their obligations, with the aim that finally, when the bank authorities wanted to collect the debt, there would be no funds left where Banco Nación could do so. “

Thus, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office defended his request by maintaining that the former authorities of the Bank, “far from ensuring the safeguarding and protection of the bank’s assets in accordance with the expectations of a good business administrator, deliberately harmed the entrusted interests in the correct handling of public funds for the benefit of the mentioned firms “. In the investigated maneuver, for the prosecution the Vicentin Group only sought “to benefit financially at the expense of the National State.”

The company is being intervened by the Civil and Commercial justice, which is carrying out the bankruptcy of creditors in Santa Fe. Vicentin was the focus of another march and counter march of President Alberto Fernández, who had announced the expropriation of the cereal company, portraying himself then.

