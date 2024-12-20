“Lately, everything that happens in Spain is unprecedented“, said Vicente Vallés this Thursday in Antenna 3 news when talking about the new senior officials of Moncloa whom the Civil Guard is targeting in the cause of the leak of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s email.

The presenter made an extensive analysis of the report of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guardwhich concluded that Moncloa had the email with the private data of the boyfriend of the president of the Community of Madrid before it was leaked to the media in March.

This email, which included that negotiation between the defense of Ayuso’s boyfriend and the Prosecutor’s Office, included “private data that a public authority is strictly prohibited from making public“, as the Antena 3 journalist pointed out, and who is responsible for that leak is being investigated.

Vicente Vallés dedicates 8 minutes to portraying how screwed the State Attorney General and Moncloa are due to the leak of Ayuso’s boyfriend’s email. DEMOLISHING. pic.twitter.com/Dc07jf6b8U — Pedro Pineda Celis (@pedropcelis) December 19, 2024

The agents indicated in their report that “they would be aware of that email before it was published in any media (…) at least” Juan Lobato, Pilar Sánchez Acerathe former Secretary of State for Communication Francesc Vallesthe communications director of the Minister of Housing, Laura Sanchez Espadaand the former communications director of the PSOE Ion Antolín Llorentecurrent Secretary of State for Communication replacing Vallès.

“Sánchez Acera was the one who sent Lobato the email with the private data from Ayuso’s boyfriend. And the communication director of the Minister of Housing, Isabel Rodríguez, who had previously been a spokesperson for the Government, is also cited,” explained the presenter of Antenna 3 news. “They are not hoaxes, they are the data from a Civil Guard report.”

As Vicente Vallés expressed this Thursday, “the Civil Guard considers it proven that both Moncloa and the national PSOE and the Madrid PSOE would be coordinated to give a joint response on this matter.”

This report was published after Juan Lobato’s mobile phone was analyzed, although this is not the only one, the State Attorney General’s, who is accused of this case, was also accessed, and they found “zero messages between the 8th and the 14th.” March”, the days on which these events occurred.

“As It is difficult to believe that Álvaro García Ortiz had neither sent nor received messages for an entire weekthe Prosecutor’s Office has tried to justify this extravagant fact by saying that the deletion of messages is a common procedure for security reasons,” noted the face of Atresmedia.

“As you see, We are facing a succession of unprecedented situations in our history“, highlighted Vicente Vallés. “Never before has a judge ordered the Civil Guard to search the office of the attorney general, never before has an attorney general been indicted by the Supreme Court, never before has an attorney general remained in his position without resigning before such a serious incident.”

“And never before have two institutions of the rule of law, such as the State Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, charged against another institution such as the Civil Guard, in Judicial Police work under the orders of the judge of the Supreme Court,” he finally listed. the presenter, before concluding very bluntly: “Lately, everything that happens in Spain is unprecedented“.