Immersed in the denseness of reality, it takes time to recognize the outlines of the world’s lavish forms, not only those given by nature, always excessive and poorly lit, but also those transformed and recreated by the species, which incidentally establish the question for the sense. The artist Vicente Rojo (1932-2021) belonged to that creative position, the protagonist of one of the most fertile artistic trajectories of the 20th century, current and active to this day. Rojo died on Wednesday the 17th in Mexico City at the age of 89.

Born in Barcelona in 1932, he arrived in Mexico at the age of 17 as part of the Spanish exile, which gave him face to a landmark period of the Mexican twentieth century. Red was part of the call Generation of Rupture, a group of Mexican and foreign artists, including Lilia Carrillo, José Luis Cuevas, Manuel Felguérez, Alberto Gironella, Mathias Goeritz and Gunther Gerzso, perpetrators of a statement withering against the Mexican School of Painting, headed by the muralists.

One hundred years of solitude. Original cover

Translated and sensitive, it is worth transcribing from his Open diary his first fascinations: “From José Clemente Orozco, a man on fire, to the delicate church of Mariana de Tonantzintla; from the marvelous pre-Hispanic art (seen by Paul Westheim) to the Celaya sweets; of the president citizen Lazaro Cardenas to Doña Consuelo Velázquez… the concerts by Carlos Chávez, the magnificent exhibitions by Fernando Gamboa, the Salvador Novo theater (Emilio Carballido, Jean Paul-Sartre) “. Rojo witnessed a time of cultural splendor nourished by migration and the open door policy, a time in which the entirety of his work, with the humility that is expressed on the cover of a book, is a luminous protagonist.

It was thanks to the contact with the also Spanish Miguel Prieto, ultimately director of the editorial office National institute of fine arts, that Rojo would stand out first as a typographer and then as an editorial designer, adding to his prolific activity as a painter, illustrator, sculptor and editor the central concern for the book, all nourished by a geometric imaginary where the presence of the alphabet and the alphabet stands out in different ways. also shades of color between dry and ocher, recognizably his.

Cover of The rest is silence, by Augusto Monterroso.

Being an artist so complex and present in so many aspects of Mexican life – his is the design of the newspaper The Day but also a famous fountain of rosewood-colored geometric pyramids in the Plaza Juárez in Mexico City — it is in his work as an editorial designer that some of us find him most endearing, not only because of his collaborations with the UNAM, the Fund of Economic Culture and with the mythical Serie del Volador by Joaquín Mortiz, top of the Mexican edition where he designed the covers of books Juan Jose Arreola, Augusto Monterroso or Samuel Beckett, but also for his work in the publisher ERA, which gave shape and color to a fantasy publishing era (known is its mythical cover of One hundred years of loneliness, published in Buenos Aires by Sudamericana in 1967).

Recognized for being a man of the left – made of “lucidity, intelligence and serenity” in the opinion of Cuauhtémoc Medina – he once said he belonged “to the last generation of left-handers whose left hand was tied”.

Tireless collaborator of editorial projects, he designed the inconsequential Visual discs of Octavio Paz, as well as the fascinating suitcase-book with the texts of the Mexican Nobel Marcel Duchamp, authentic Dada artifact.

Octavio Paz, Marcel Duchamp (by Octavio Paz).

Author of collaborative works, which include collage and object book, Rojo collaborated with writers such as Jose Emilio Pacheco, Alvaro Mutis or Fernando del Paso.

For this reason, to fire him, perhaps it should be done in his words: “working for culture is working for life. But as long as culture is not the superficial vision of those who believe they are possessors of the truth and make it a privilege, but rather means the permanent practice of civility, where the personal and the collective find their balance ”.