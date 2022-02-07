“The valuation after losing can only be negative. We go empty”, began Vincent Moreno his appearance after the defeat against Athletic Club, this Monday, in San Mamés (2-1). “We started the game well, with what we had prepared, but the feeling is that we gave away two goals that were too easy. Receiving those goals so quickly after ours can lead you to stop doing what you had planned, ”he analyzed.

In the goals received, and how to recover from them, the self-criticism of the Espanyol coach remained. “The players are human and you have to count on the error, yours and the rival’s. You have to take them naturally and not stop doing the game you had planned. When we receive those goals we stop doing it, that is what we have to try to change”, recognized the coach, who continued: “For some time now we have been receiving more goals than we should. We must improve in actions where it should be easy to improve”.

But Moreno wielded that Espanyol had “a team like Athletic, with a level and that makes it very difficult for you”, despite the fact that it had endless rotations, and defended that Balenziaga’s hand in the area was a “clear” penalty.

He also defended his players, “have been beaten”. And, asked if the team has lost its identity, he stood firm: “We do have an identity, and quite clear and quite defined. Depending on the players we have at any given time, we look for things that we think will help us win. We do not complain about those who are not available, but rather we put solutions. That is what we have to dedicate ourselves to,” she settled.