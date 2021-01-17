Vicente Moreno has been slow to show his cards for these Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, but the truth is that the hand could hardly be improved. SAlvo the three footballers who have had to discard for a mere question of space – there are 20 summoned in the KO tournament, for the 23 of LaLiga -, Espanyol coach has shown that he goes with everything.

Miguelón Llambrich, who came from being a starter in Second against Castellón, Alex Lopez (who falls again after being present in the last two calls) and Victor Campuzano, in the spotlight for his future probably linked to Sporting de Gijón, son the only absences compared to the previous league match. Therefore, all the players who usually rested in the Cup, as happened against Llagostera and Burgos, do appear among those mentioned: Raúl de Tomás, David López, Sergi Darder …

Moreno, who in the lineup will practice a mix between the most frequent starters and those who are less frequent, offers the following call: Oier, Pedrosa, Cabrera, Calero, Wu Lei, Fran Mérida, Puado, Darder, Raúl de Tomás, Diego López, Melendo, David López, Dídac, Vadillo, Keidi Bare, Matías Vargas, Embarba, Pol Lozano, Óscar Gil and Nico Melamed. The match against Osasuna, at the RCDE Stadium, will begin at 12:00 hours.