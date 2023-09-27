Vicente Moreno gives instructions to his players during an Almería match this season. ANDREU ESTEBAN (EFE)

Almería returns to its old ways. Vicente Moreno has been dismissed as coach of the Andalusian team after just seven days. The fate of the Valencian coach was set just after his team’s defeat against Sevilla in the regional derby (5-1). The club’s SEO, Mohamed El Assy, spent more than 45 minutes on the phone in a private box at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán as soon as the match ended. In direct contact with the club’s owner, Turki Al-Sheikh, both decided to dismiss Moreno, who on Wednesday morning no longer trained his players and said goodbye to them at the Juegos del Mediterráneo stadium. The coach, along with the rest of the coaching staff, then collected his belongings before leaving the red and white facilities.

“I am responsible for everything that is happening,” said Moreno at the conclusion of the clash in Seville, where Almería, despite its bottom position, did not compete for the first time all season. Although the team was the only one that had not known victory so far in the League, it had always shown signs of being alive, offering a good game and with rising players like Sergio Arribas (the team’s top scorer with four goals). . Almería is bottom of the League with five defeats and only two draws in favor. The team has bled at the back, as it has conceded 18 goals and is the team with the most goals in the entire category.

As soon as Vicente Moreno signs the settlement, the club will announce the name of the new coach. The Andalusian team’s next match will be next Sunday (2:00 p.m.) against Granada. Another regional derby, now marked by the delicate qualifying situation of both teams.

With the departure of Vicente Moreno, Almería puts an end to more than a year of tranquility on the bench. Rubi, the previous coach, was in charge all of last season and achieved permanence in the last game after achieving promotion to Primera in the summer of 2022. However, the Catalan decided not to continue at Almería, who then signed to Vicente Moreno. It has only lasted seven games.

Since the arrival of Turki Al-Sheikh to the ownership of Almería, in the summer of 2019, seven coaches have passed through the Andalusian club: Óscar Fernández, Pedro Emanuel, Guti, Mario Silva, José Gomes, Rubi (the one who was there the longest in office) and Vicente Moreno.

Almería made a significant investment in players this summer, spending 52 million on the arrival of signings such as César Montes (14 million to Espanyol), Luis Suárez (8 to Marseille), Koné (7.50 to Lorient) or Sergio Arribas (6 to Madrid).

