Vicente Molina Foix (Elche, 1946) can boast of having been the first viewer of ‘El resplandor’. Or, at least, the first mortal who told Stanley Kubrick what he thought about the adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, a book that this writer –National Prize for Literature in 2007–, poet, playwright, film director and Critic for years in ‘Fotogramas’ hates. In 1980, Molina Foix saw ‘The Shining’ at Childwick Bury, the mansion with more than 100 rooms on the outskirts of London where the director lived after buying it from a horse racing magnate. When the lights came on, Kubrick, whom he was seeing for the first time, stood by his side and asked what he thought. “I’ve been writing about movies all my life, so I didn’t just say ‘very good’ to him,” he recalls. “I was the first person outside of his team to see ‘The Shining,’ which is still one of my favorite movies.”

Translator of the dialogues into Spanish of the last five Kubrick films, Molina Foix is ​​the culprit that Jack Torrance types on the typewriter “not by much early rises early” ad infinitum in ‘The shining’. Or that in ‘The Metallic Jacket’ Joker became between us in the recruit Jester and Gomer Pyle in the suicidal Patoso. We also owe him that the ‘drugos’ (colleagues) of ‘A Clockwork Orange’ call the head ‘quixotera’. Their collaboration has been essential in ‘The forbidden orange’, a documentary that commemorates half a century of the film’s premiere. Last night it was presented at the Guggenheim, a day before its premiere on the TCM channel.

Molina Foix had the fortune to treat the genius in her home for twenty years. Carlos Saura, who had already directed the dubbing of ‘Barry Lyndon’, recruited him for ‘A Clockwork Orange’. The writer taught at Oxford and had to invent the language created by Anthony Burgess from his sources: “Youth slang, learned English from Elizabethan theater and elements of Russian.” Only Kubrick could force Warner to pay for these very expensive dubs, in which the author of ‘Spartacus’ chose renowned actors in the respective countries to voice the characters, even if they were not dubbing professionals. Hence the disputed work of the lamented Verónica Forqué in ‘El resplandor’, voicing Shelley Duvall. “He did it wonderfully with the same singing voice that Duvall had, they seemed like sisters”, observes Molina Foix. “Another thing is that the viewer knew it was her by listening to her, but that did not matter to Kubrick.”

Spanish Civil War



The writer, who collected his experience with the filmmaker in a delicious little book, ‘Kubrick at home’ (ed. Anagrama), did not suffer from the maniacal and demanding genius who drove his collaborators crazy. While he showed him the remains of the labyrinth from ‘El resplandor’ (not the cryogenic coffins of the hibernating astronauts from ‘2001’, which, according to legend, he had converted into domestic freezers), he asked about life in Spain without Franco. Or if Carlos Saura was still with Geraldine Chaplin.

Stanley Kubrick in his London mansion.



“We did not become close friends, but we entered another dimension of conversation,” says Molina Foix. «He told me: don’t work so hard, ‘take your time’; as he did not pay … He watched you from a distance. He was meticulous, but for someone to be meticulous so that his work reaches the public in perfect condition and without errors seems perfect to me ». Among questions about the Spanish Civil War for a film that the director was showing, Molina Foix took the opportunity to give him the longest interview that the author of ‘Lolita’ has had. In it he tells that he sees “all” the movies that are released. Which ones do you like? “The good ones”.

Kubrick’s last call was to see how the title of his posthumous film, ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ could be translated. After her death in 1999, Molina Foix returned to Childwick Bury. The filmmaker’s widow, Christiane, and his brother-in-law Jan Harlan guided him one bright morning to the grave in the garden, under a long-lived tree, without tombstones or religious symbols. ‘Kubrick is the only contemporary Englishman who has managed to get a government to let him be buried in his house. A hundred meters from where we ate and saw ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ in the kitchen ».