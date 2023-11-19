Francisco Vicente Maciá and Tania Salamanca chose this Sunday to be crowned for the first time in the Artillery Cross of Cartagena, the race with three thousand participants that is in its twentieth edition. The Valencian and the pachequera took less than an hour to travel the 14 kilometers of a route with views of the Mediterranean, the coastal batteries and the municipality’s iconic Christmas Lighthouse. Two UCAM athletes, Khalid Hardaoui and Eva Sánchez, for their part, walked the fully urban distance of 6 kilometers.

The test organized by the 73rd Artillery Regiment celebrated its twenty years in style, with more than three thousand participants in a formidable atmosphere. The weather contributed to all of this, with clear skies, bright sunshine and 19 degree temperatures that allowed thousands of families to enjoy this sporting event. The race is open to all ages and groups, such as the Strides on Wheels race, which helped blind people and people in wheelchairs complete the route.

It didn’t take Khalid Hardaoui twenty minutes to appear at the goal, initially located in the artillery barracks and for a decade now successfully located on Paseo de Alfonso XII. The Moroccan athlete from UCAM Cartagena spent 19 minutes and 29 seconds, while his teammate Eva Sánchez spent 23 minutes and 9 seconds. Last year’s winners, Víctor Requena and Marta Meroño, who are participating in the Spanish championship held in Soria, were not present.

The 14-kilometer queen test did promise a high level of competitiveness. The organization was aware that experienced runners, winners of other editions and highly tough tests such as the Route of Strengths, were registered. It was not surprising, therefore, that Francisco Vicente Maciá set a lower time (44.44) than in previous editions. The Valencian participated years ago, to be crowned in the most special edition. Two other runners from outside the Region, Antonio and Iván Martínez, completed the first three places.

In women, the first Tania Salamanca was crowned. The 24-year-old Dolores de Pacheco debuted in the queen distance in style, in a time of 56 minutes and 33 seconds, to take the baton from Isabel Pelegrín, currently pregnant, in 2002. Llanos García (58) and Klein Idalit (59.42) they closed the women’s box.

An epileptic seizure



Nearly two hundred people, including soldiers, volunteers and health workers, ensured the normal functioning of the race. A man suffered an epileptic seizure in the finish area, he was stabilized and later transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital.