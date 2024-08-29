Francisco J. Sánchez Montalban (GALAXY GUTENBERG PUBLISHING HOUSE)

Vicente Luis Mora (Córdoba, 1970) is the author of narrative, poetry, essays and literary criticism. His latest novel, qubit (Galaxia Gutenberg), composes a story of superimposed layers about the future coexistence between human beings and artificial intelligence.

With what three adjectives would you define qubit? Different, easy, difficult.

What book made you a reader? Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hydeby Stevenson, or any other from that mythical collection Your Books by Anaya.

And as a writer? Borges’ story The Library of Babel.

What book would you have liked to write about someone else? He Lazarillo.

What does a critic learn by writing literature? And vice versa? The critic learns to respect the work involved in writing a decent novel and the talent required for a great one; the writer avoids thinking of himself as original, except when he hits the unpredictable lottery of inspiration.

What is the best review you have ever received? The best one was from my first editor, Javier Fernández: “I have received your 50 poems and I have good news, I am going to publish nine of them.”

And the most extravagant? Circular 22 It prompted two very original reviews: a kilometer-long one by Octavio Gómez Milian with dozens of links, a couple of collages created for the occasion and even a Spotify playlist to listen to while reading; and an “ongoing review” by Pablo Llanos, which lasted ten months.

And vice versa, what are the most positive and extravagant reviews you have made? I think the most positive review I’ve ever made was of the book of poems The splintered match by Juan Andrés García Román. And the strangest, the reading I made of César Aira’s work using only his words, citing fragments from 80 of his works.

What was the last book you liked? One hundred and twenty-four holes (Ed. Hurtado&Ortega), by Begoña Méndez.

The one you have open right now on your nightstand? From the stands (Letraversal), by Juanpe Sánchez López, surprising.

What movie have you seen the most times? I guess the first part of The Godfather.

The last series you watched in one go? None; Riot police and Self-defense in two sittings.

If you had to use a song or a piece of music as a self-portrait, what would it be? Constructionby Chico Buarque.

The one that plays on loop in your head? The one in the Bic Orange and Bic Crystal advertisement.

Which museum would you like to live in? At Robert Smithson’s Vacuum Museum.

What historical event do you admire most? If the Phaedo It is reliable, the last words of Socrates before dying, already poisoned, reminding Crito that they should return a rooster to Asclepius.

What assignment would you never accept? A history of Barcelona Football Club.

What is socially overrated? Affability, people skills. True intelligence cuts, stings, is uncomfortable.

Who would you give the next Cervantes Prize to? To Diamela Eltit, to César Aira, to Chantal Maillard, to Mario Bellatin or to Olvido García Valdés.

If he weren’t a writer, he would have liked to be… Librarian.

You can follow Babelia in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.