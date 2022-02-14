Betrayed by his friend Picaluga, in exchange for three thousand ounces of gold and two thousand strong pesos, on January 15, 1831, General Vicente Guerrero was taken prisoner. He is taken to Santa Cruz de Huatulco, shortly after he is taken to Oaxaca, in whose capital he was sentenced to death.

The execution record says: “In the town of Cuilapa, on the 14th day of the month of February 1831, I, the undersigned secretary, attest that, by virtue of the sentence of being put under arms, given by the council of officers, Vicente Guerrero, and approved by the commander general of this state of Oaxaca, was taken in good custody that day to the side of the priesthood of the said town, and where the commander of the section that took care of the security of the prisoner, Captain Don José Miguel González and the fiscal judge who has been in this case, and the troops were formed to carry out the sentence, and the edict that prevents the ordinance having been published, and the sentence read by me to the prisoner , on his knees, and in a loud voice, he went through arms to said Vicente Guerrero, and then they took him to bury him in the parish church of the aforementioned town, proceeding before burying him with the mass that was ordered to be said by his soul; and for the record by diligence said gentleman signed it with the present secretary”. He is one of our great heroes.