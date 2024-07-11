Spanish television cameraman Vicente Gil Díaz is the diver who died this Wednesday in Motril (Granada), while diving between the beaches of La Rijana and Calahonda. According to the public channel, the 55-year-old reporter was part of the team sent to the site to record images of the seabed in this area of ​​the Andalusian coast. The objective was to make a documentary in which the Oceanographic Institute also participated.

According to the emergency coordination centre 112, the incident occurred at around 3:20 pm on Wednesday, when witnesses reported that a man who was diving about five kilometres from the beach required medical assistance. Gil Díaz was accompanied by a team of divers.

The reporter was apparently at a depth of about eight metres when he began to feel ill. According to the 112, the diver was taken onto the boat that was accompanying him and taken to the beach, where he died after both the medical services and the beach emergency services unsuccessfully performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres on him for about 50 minutes.

The lifeless body was taken to the Forensic Anatomical Institute for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The National Police have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of his death.

“Our colleague Vicente Gil Díaz, a photojournalist with more than 30 years of experience at TVE, has passed away while carrying out his professional work. Our deepest condolences to family and friends,” RTVE announced in a post on social mediaThe article on Channel 24 that covered his death highlights that the cameraman “captured images of conflicts such as those in Ukraine and Gaza for almost 40 years and enjoyed his work, which was evident in the results.”

