Marko Cortesnational leader of BREADconfirmed that Vicente Fox Quesada will lead the PAN contingent in the march in defense of the INE this Sunday.

During the National Assembly of the National Action, Marko Cortes confirmed that the former PAN president will participate in the march.

Cortes highlighted the assistance of Vincent Fox as an achievement of the party to have been able to get the former president to participate.

“You will remember that in this same place, three years ago also, after many years of having been distanced from the party, we brought back to our Assembly the first alternating president of Mexico, Vicente Fox Quesada“, said.

He added that Vincent Foxjust as “thousands more Mexicans” will march to defend the INE and freedom.

Likewise, the former president Vincent Foxposted via TikTok an invitation to the “march in defense of democracy” for tomorrow.

We recommend you read:

To ensure attendance at the march in defense of the INE tomorrow, the BREAD shortened the National Assembly for Saturday and Sunday.