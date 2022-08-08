Monday, August 8, 2022
Vicente Fernández will have a statue in Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2022
in World
0


Vicente FernÃ¡ndez in Bogota

Vicente FernÃ¡ndez in Bogota

Vicente Fernandez in Bogota

The work will be ready on December 12, one year after his death.

The idol of the ranchera Vicente Fernandez, who died on December 12 of last year, will have a statue in Plaza Garibaldi, in Mexico.

According to what the artist Ariel de la Peña told Telemundo, the work began to work for more than three months.

He told me that he was afraid because when they made his statue he was going to die. he was superstitious

“The characteristic of this work, unlike the others, is that it is not so serious. It has that particular smile. This is a dream,” said Ariel de la Peña in an interview with Telemundo.

“He told me that he was afraid because when they made his statue he was going to die. He was superstitious,” he added. After Fernández’s death, the family accepted the performance of the work and is supervised by video call by Vicente Fernández Jr.

Ariel de la Peña indicated that he is inspired by the photos and music of Vicente Fernández. The work weighs half a ton and is 9 feet tall.

ELTIEMPO.COM*
*With information from Telemundo

