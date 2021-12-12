The iconic Mexican singer died on the morning of December 12 at the age of 81 in the city of Guadalajara. His musical legacy in the ranchera genre ranges from hits like ‘Volver, Volver’ to ‘El Rey’. The idol’s health had deteriorated for months after a fall that caused a blow to the neck.

The legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, an emblematic figure of ranchera music, died this Sunday at the age of 81, according to a message published by his family on his official Instagram account.

“Rest in peace Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for keep clapping, thanks for keep singing. “

Known as ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ after the town where he was born in the western state of Jalisco, his love and heartbreak lyrics span more than five decades.

His prolific career is considered an essential part of Mexican popular music. With a characteristic thick mustache and long sideburns, the singer of classic hits such as ‘Mujeres Divinas’, ‘Por Tu Maldito Amor’, ‘Volver, Volver’ or ‘El Rey’ appeared before spectators on stages in Europe, the United States and Latin America.

In 2016, “The Sinatra of ranchera music,” as the American newspaper ‘The Houston Chronicle’ dubbed him in 1991, retired from the stage with a final concert of almost 50 songs at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

He was widely respected and admired among his followers, to whom he promised to never stop singing as long as the applause lasted, so his concerts could last up to 3 hours. For this reason, when he announced his retirement, he assured that he did so out of fear that he could “cause pity” and “disappoint his public.”

Health complications

Fernández suffered medical complications after a fall at his home last August that injured his cervical spine, close to the skull. Then his spinal cord was injured, leaving his arms and legs without movement.

He was admitted to a hospital in Guadalajara and underwent emergency surgery. The intervention caused her respiratory deterioration and she needed artificial respiration. He was in intensive care for six weeks.

In September, the actor, also, had some improvement and was transferred to a room where he underwent physical rehabilitation. At the beginning of December his health deteriorated and he was again taken to the Intensive Care Unit.

In his life he overcame prostate cancer in 2002, the removal of a tumor in the liver in 2012 and a thrombosis that made him lose his voice in 2013.

Artistic life of Vicente ‘Chente’ Fernández

Fernández’s artistic legacy is made up of about one hundred records, more than 300 songs, and at least 37 films.

He began at the age of 14 to sing in musical competitions, but it was not until 1966 when he signed with the CBS record company and began his musical career with great hits such as’ Your way and mine ‘,’ Perdóname ‘and’ Cantina del Barrio. ‘.

With ‘Volver, Volver’ he broke all sales records and became an anthem of ranchera music. The artist went on to sell more than 65 million records.

Fernández also boosted his career with film, where he made the music for 22 of the 37 films he made.

His journey did not lack recognition with all kinds of awards, among which five Grammys stand out. The Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy, behind the Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, thanked the artist this Sunday for his legacy.

“With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Mexican regional legend and cultural icon Vicente ‘Chente’ Fernández. For more than 60 years, the singer, producer and actor brought the musical traditions of his beloved country to audiences around the world through of her incredible performances and her talented voice, “the statement read.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also paid tribute to the artist, assuring that Fernández is a “symbol of ranchero music of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and abroad.”

I convey my condolences to family, friends and millions of admirers of Vicente Fernández, a symbol of the ranchera song of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and abroad. – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 12, 2021



The death of ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ occurs precisely on the Day of the Virgin of Gudalupe, patron saint of Mexico and for which the singer expressed great devotion.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP