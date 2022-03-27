Mexico. The television series The Last King: The Son of the People will have a second part and Juan Osorio says when it will air on channel 2 of Televisa. The first part of it ended last Friday, after two weeks of transmission.

In a meeting that Juan Osorio had with the media in CDMX, he reveals that The Last King: The Son of the People, It will go on the air as soon as possible and work is being carried out at full speed in its realization: “I’m already recording it, already, it’s the second season.”

In several news portals it is shared that Osorio, producer of other melodramas such as Single with daughters and My sin, is satisfied with the results achieved with the Vicente Fernández series, despite the problems they faced to get it on the air.

Regarding the demands that Vicente Fernández’s family may file for the bioseries, he says: “I don’t know, I’m dedicated to recording the second season, and airing it soon, we’re going to come out very soon.”

And with Olga Wornat, author of the book El Rey, where the bioseries that Osorio produces is based, he said that he has a good relationship with her: “we did wonderful things together, we talked, I have shown her scenes from the second season and she is fascinated.”

Juan Osorio also assures that at the moment he has not had contact with the family of Don Vicente Fernández, who died on December 12 in Guadalajara.

Last Friday, March 25, the last chapter of the first installment of The Last King: The Son of the People was broadcast, and featured the participation of Pablo Montero in the role of Vicente Fernández, Angélica Aragón, Ileana Fox, Salvador Sánchez, Vince Miranda and Emilio Osorio, among other actors.