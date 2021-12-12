The voice of Vicente Fernandez went out. The Mexican musician died today, Sunday, December 12, at the age of 81 at the Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara, where he was hospitalized for a fall he had suffered in August. The family of the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ was in charge of reporting the death of the artist through social networks.

“Rest in peace, sir. Vicente Fernandez. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6.15 am It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a musical career and give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing ”, it was written on the singer’s official account.

Biography of Vicente Fernández

The history of Vicente Fernández began in Huentitán el Alto, where he was born on February 17, 1940. At the age of 8, after polishing the gift he had playing the guitar and after studying folk music, he revealed to his parents, Paula Gómez and Ramón Fernández, their illusion of being a musicianHe even prophesied that he would be like Pedro Infante, whom he usually saw in movies.

At age 20 he had his first artistic experiences. He played at restaurants and weddings. One day he decided to appear on the program La calandria musical. He earned 35 pesos. A year later, at 21, when he was engaged in various jobs as a bricklayer, waiter, among others, he decided to travel to Mexico City to try his luck.

His first group was Mariachi Amanecer, by Pepe Mendoza. Later, he went to Aguilar, by José Luis Aguilar and Felipe Arriaga. Simultaneously, he joined a mariachi music radio program: Amanecer Tapatío.

As with most outstanding artists, the beginning was not smooth. He had several setbacks, such as that of the record labels that denied him support. It only began to be on the map of the production companies when ranchero bolero Javier Solís passed away. Finally, he was able to sign a contract with CBS Mexico (now Sony Music). The first songs released were “Your way and mine”, “Cantina del Barrio” and “Perdóname”.

Along that path, of ascents and falls, he had the unconditional support of Cuquita Abarca, who was his partner since he was 23 years old and with whom he had three children: Vicente Fernández Jr., Alejandro and Alejandra Fernández.

In August of this year, he had a fall on the ranch from his home. This caused him to be operated on in an emergency. After the recovery process, he was discharged. However, shortly afterwards he had to be readmitted due to new complications in his health. This happened on December 1. Almost two weeks later, the Mexican legend ceased to exist, but his musical legacy is that extension that is preserved in the memory of his followers.

Vicente Fernández best songs

“Here between us”

“Between love and me”

“Return Return

“Let everyone know”

“The singer”

“Thanks”

“You and the clouds”

“I’m going to sail”

“I’m leaving forever”

“This jealousy”

“Llanera soul”

“The king”

“The mañanitas”

“False”

“I got tired of begging him”

“Not in self-defense”

“What are you going to go away”

“Lady of such”

At what time did Vicente Fernández die?

Vicente Fernández, also known as ‘El Charro de Huentitán’, died this Sunday, December 12 at 6.15 am at the Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara.

Who was Vicente Fernández’s wife?

The history between Vicente Fernández and María del Refugio Abarca goes back to their childhood. Both were neighbors in Huentitán, Jalisco (Mexico), where they were born and raised. After the singer was trying his luck in Mexico City, he returned to this city, in which, at first sight as he once said, he fell in love. One day, when he attended mass, he went out determined to conquer her. Finding her, he handed her a laurel flower and stated his intentions. Several days later, on a Sunday, she, now known as Doña Cuquita, accepted. Despite some ups and downs, they were married on December 27, 1963 and have never separated since.