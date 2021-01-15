Former soccer player and former Argentine nationalized Chilean coach Vicente Cantatore, the coach with the most matches directed in the First Division with Real Valladolid, died at the age of 85, as confirmed this Friday by the Pucelano club, one of the five teams he directed in Spain and which he qualified twice for Europe and once for the final of the Copa del Rey.

“Real Valladolid, in mourning for the death of Don Vicente Cantatore, former coach of the Blanquivioleta and one of the key people in the history of the club. Our sincere condolences to family and friends. DEP”, announced the Blanquivioleta entity.

Cantatore arrived in Spain by the hand of Real Valladolid, whom he directed in up to three stages: in the 1985-86 season, between 1987 and 1989 and in the 1996-97 campaign -with dismissal narrated live on the Supergarcía program-. In 1989, he qualified the team for the second final of the Copa del Rey in its history, lost to Real Madrid (1-0), and on two occasions he put it in Europe, first in the Recopa and later in the Copa de la Copa. UEFA.

Cantatore is also the coach who directed the most league games at Real Valladolid, with 174, all of them in First, over seven different seasons, another record under his belt. With Cantatore on the bench, Real Valladolid added 50% of the points at stake.

“In recognition of his career, Real Valladolid awarded him the gold and diamond insignia, an award that his son Marcelo Cantatore received, since Don Vicente was in his beloved Viña del Mar (Chile) and could not attend the appointment”, remembered the club.

His good work on the Pucela bench led him to sign for Sevilla FC (1989-91), which he left sixth and eighth in the League in his two campaigns in the Andalusian capital, the first of them with a place for the dispute of the UEFA Cup.

He also directed CD Tenerife (1994-95), Real Betis (1998) and Real Sporting de Gijón (2000-01), where the board questioned the work of the physical trainer, his son Marcelo, and resigned to avoid training again. plus. During his time in Chile, he made Cobreloa champion twice., which also led twice to the final of the Copa Libertadores in 1981 and 1982.

Today is a day of pain for the orange people 🙏 Vicente Cantatore, the most successful coach in our history, died in Spain, who lifted titles and reached 2 Copa Libertadores finals.

We will never forget Don Vicente! pic.twitter.com/EdJAMvpcaj – Cobreloa (in 🏡) (@Cobreloa_SADP) January 15, 2021

In 2013 he returned to Spain to reside permanently in the country. For some years, Cantatore suffered from Alzheimer’s and lived in a nursing home from the Valladolid town of La Cistérniga.

“The melancholy for the loss of his wife and true love of his life, Nelly Erbetta, when he was 76 years old, and the fight against Alzheimer’s marked his end, away from the mundane ruin of fame, although the fans of Pucela and the club always tried to convey their immense affection to him with a massive tribute that his illness discourages, “said the entity.

With information from DPA.

JPE