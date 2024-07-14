The president of Les Corts Valencianes, Llanos Massó (Vox) talks with Vicente Barrera before the vote on the Law of Concord and on the day he was dismissed, last Thursday. Monica Torres

For the former bullfighter and Valencian president Vicente Barrera, last Monday was a good day. In the morning, he presented the first circuit of bullfights in the Valencian Community, funded with 300,000 euros of public money, to structure autonomy and fulfill a promise he made as soon as he took office as first vice president and Minister of Culture: to rescue bullfighting from “sectarianism”. In the afternoon, Valencia City Council approved the celebration of simulated children’s bull runs in Ciutat Vella, based on a proposal that he himself formulated as a resident with one objective: that children get to know the world of the bull by playing, a personal and native version of the classic maxim of Horacio “Prosper and delight”, teaching by delighting.

Four days later, the joy turned to sadness. Thursday was a bad day for Barrera. He was seen next to the leader of Vox without the usual posture of the bullfighter. Santiago Abascal had announced the end of the autonomous pacts of the Government with the PP, while the still vice president listened with his polo shirt on the outside, his arms crossed, head down. His discomfort was obvious. When the great leader finished and looked for his people to join in hands and hugs, Barrera revealed himself with a kind of break of the third of banderillas and stuck only a few pats in Abascal’s muscular back. The move was much commented on social networks. Many saw in the gesture the update of another classic, this one more Spanish, the cobra of Bisbal to Chenoa.

It wasn’t that big of a deal, but it did show the vice president’s discontent and his opposition to the boss’s decision. Small matter. Nothing, nothing, “it is normal that he was sad”, but it was “because of the PP’s decision to end a Government” that was working, said the head of Vox in Brussels, Jorge Buxadé. In the Generalitat, Barrera and the Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, were on very good terms, as both admitted. Nothing to do with the tense relationship between the mayor of Valencia, the popular María José Catalá, and the deputy mayor Juan Manuel Badenas, from Vox. Barrera is a disciplined person and obeyed the order, as he already did when the leader of the extreme right insisted that he leave his various companies and businesses and be the visible head of the party in the Consell.

The former bullfighter spent a day in silence, in mourning. And it is no wonder. He did not issue any message about current political events until yesterday, Saturday, on his X account (formerly Twitter). He returned to the fold, to show himself as a polite Spanish gentleman, depending on how you look at it, and thanked “S. Abascal, President of my party” and also “the President of the Generalitat, C. Mazón for his support and trust.” “It has been a year of struggle to change things and return freedom to the citizens of the CV. Eternally grateful,” he added before having a few words of thanks to his team “who have helped him so much,” including “senior officials, temporary workers, drivers, secretaries, civil servants and administrative staff or security guards.” All of them have been fired because, according to the reason given, the PP agreed with the Government to take in almost 400 unaccompanied migrant children on the peninsula who crossed the sea to flee their country.

Barrera’s behavior has little to do with that of his coreligionist Masso Plains. The president of the Valencian Parliament, by virtue of the agreement between the PP and Vox, has not stopped tweeting and retweeting, as was said before Elon Musk’s arrival in the globosphere, the messages from Abascal and the management about the decision. She does not plan to get out of the official car, with which she traveled to the already famous party meeting in Madrid (which the Compromís deputy, Isaura Navarro, has criticized), because her position is institutional and not governmental, not political, according to her personal and official arguments. And Vox does not change seats for principles, as its motto says.