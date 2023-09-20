The first vice president of the Consell, Vicente Barrera, in the tribune of the Valencian Cortes, in front of the president of the parliament, Llanos Massó, also from Vox, this Wednesday. MONICA TORRES

The first vice president and Minister of Culture of the Valencian Generalitat, the retired bullfighter Vicente Barrera, from Vox, made his debut this Wednesday in the tribune of the Valencian Cortes with a very critical speech against the “sectarianism” of the left that previously governed (PSPV-SPOE, Compromís and Unides Podem) and in defense of bullfighting. “I come from the world of art and culture, in which I was a professional, a world that was silenced if not ignored, directly mistreated. “I am committed to putting an end to any marginalization,” he stated about the bulls, which has provoked applause from his coreligionists and his PP government partners in the Generalitat.

After two months without statements, Barrera has started rigidly and has recognized his lack of political experience. But as the intervention has progressed, the businessman has loosened up and has seemed more comfortable in the standoff, in the retorts, peppering his speech with some constant of the ultra formation, such as “the danger of Spain breaking up.” The former bullfighter, who cut his ponytail in 2011, has claimed to be “an artist” from the world of culture who has performed in large plazas and, therefore, is not afraid of “the tortuous lies” of the “Torquemadas” from the left. “Being announced in Pamplona, ​​Seville, Madrid or Valencia, that was really scary, I think they have to bring out more artillery to scare me.” In the guest gallery he was supported by the general secretary of Vox, Ignacio Garriga.

Criticism of the left, sectarianism and pan-Catalanism and the vindication of tradition have occupied a good part of his speech. He has launched a harsh attack against politicization that, according to him, seeks to “undermine Valencian cultural identity.” This, he has said, has been “stolen” by “cultural Pan-Catalanism” in order to “separate” Valencians from their “compatriots from the rest of Spain.” Barrera has maintained that Valencian is a different language from Catalan and has announced that his ministry will stop financing entities that defend this “supremacist pan-Catalanism”, in his words, also alluding to those who defend linguistic unity. .

The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón (right), talks with the first vice president, Vicente Barrera. MONICA TORRES

On the contrary, his department will subsidize “for the first time” local institutions such as Lo Rat Penat and the Royal Valencian Academy of Culture (RACV) that advocate linguistic secessionism between Catalan and Valencian. These entities act against the thesis of the international university and philological community and the criteria of the Valencian Academy of Language, the regulatory body of the Generalitat, as stipulated in the Statute of Autonomy, approved by the Valencian Cortes in 2001, under the presidency by Eduardo Zaplana, of the PP. The current president, the popular Carlos Mazón, reiterated last Monday that the Academy is the regulatory entity, although he asked him to be more sensitive to the postulates of the PP and Vox regarding Valencian, which the RAE dictionary defines as the “ variety of Catalan that is spoken in much of the ancient kingdom of Valencia and is commonly felt as its own.

In a speech entirely in Spanish, Barrera has outlined three criteria for action in his administration: “freedom, respect for the law and the rational use of public funds.” He has criticized the abandonment of heritage by the previous Government, formed by PSOE and Compromís, and the sectarianism in the content and hiring of cultural entities. He has also criticized “a good part” of the theater programming for “its lack of interest.” “We are committed to redefining the allocation criteria” and grading to focus on “talent, artistic quality and social impact, without forgetting modern and contemporary theatrical creation.” He has opted to declare 2025 the Maria Beneyto Year, an author who highlighted that she wrote in Spanish and Valencian “apart from sectarianism” and has announced the creation of the Jaume I geographical route. She has also vindicated the neglected classics of Valencian culture. ―of which he has not given names―, and has expressed his support for music bands and “religious, musical or bullfighting expressions rooted in tradition.”

The new vice president, 55 years old, has waited until his last turn to respond to the opposition about his business ties that have flown over the chamber during the two hours of his appearance. Barrera assured that yesterday, precisely, he regularized his situation, on the last day of the two-month period provided by law from his appointment. He has distanced himself from the boards of directors of his seven companies, mainly in the real estate, wine and seafood sectors, and has taken the opportunity to praise the work of the private sector and its contribution to the public.

Opposition criticism

The socialist deputy José Chulvi has congratulated him: “He has managed to get the PP to buy his entire story, he has handed over culture to the ultras.” “You will be remembered as a councilor who was great at the position and the Statute, many of your proposals respond to the fact that they live against the law, they need enemies to breathe, but whoever does not believe in self-government cannot lead the culture,” he said. aggregate. Chulvi has also harshly criticized Barrera’s lack of respect for the Language Academy, “one of the few things that the PP did well,” and that the linguistic conflict was revived.

The Compromís deputy Verónica Ruiz has emphasized that the Ministry’s aid is a public concurrence, Barrera has accused of belonging to the most reactionary Government in the history of autonomy, and has recalled that “Francoism devastated plurality.” “I am a son of democracy, what do they tell me about Franco,” replied Barrera, who, however, did not respond to the deputy if she had finally baptized his horse with the name Leaderone of the options, along with those of Duce, Viriato either Scipiowhich the current first vice president and Minister of Culture of the Generalitat Valenciana asked about in 2021 in a message on his social networks.