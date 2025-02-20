The history of Zurich Marathon of Sevillewhich this Sunday will blow the candles of its 40th edition, is that of its runners. Those of his thousands of popular anonyms that give him color, soul and emotion, but also those of professionals who during … So many years have found in the asphalt of the Hispanic capital the land of opportunities. Among the conquerors of Seville, the name of Vicente Antón Pastranawhom no one matches in the victories curriculum. He has three, the last one in 1993. Of course, he was invited by the organization of Zurich Marathon to the 40th anniversary gala and there, in the meantime veteran, recalled and was remembered. And, of course, honored as corresponds to the legends. «I had different sensations … I have gone to Seville many times, but not for me to pay tribute for having won those marathons. The young years return to the mind», Recognizes the Leonese in conversation with this newspaper.

Seville is fetish and also passing Anton, 65since his wife is Cadiz, of the line. «Whenever we go down to his people, we stopped by Seville. We do not fail, so practically every year I visit it, ”says the Tricampeón of the Hispanic Marathon, which marked an era when everything that surrounded the test, because its essence remains intact, nothing resembled at all. Nevertheless, There were already metallic awards «although the amounts in those years were not many», Matizes Antón. «They were the first editions and has nothing to do with the fans that are now with the Running With that time. Then we would be about 1,500 or 2,000 runners, more or less. It was not such a well -known test and the public saw us a bit like weird people, ”he says. «The arrival was in the Plaza de España and the departure, in the parallel. As they have told me, because the current circuit I have never run it, it has nothing to do with what we did before and the one of now is much better, apparently, ”says Antón, who quickly took the measure to the set to the layout originally from The Sevillian marathon.

The first, “in Plan Revenge”

The memories of those triumphs have fresh. «Above all of the second,” she says, “because the first was a little in plan revenge. Because they did not summon me for the Ibero -American Games that were held along with her and ran her free. And I won it. The second prepared her a lot because it was Spanish championship and I have great memories of that race», Underline the Leonese. He ran four times in Seville and won in three. «The fourth I mean was after the second. The organization behaved very well with me, financially gave me a fixed and unfortunately I had to retire due to injury. Several years later, I didn’t feel comfortable with that, He had a thorn stuck. I returned in 1993 and it was the last marathon that I ran», Evokes the corridor, who hung the shoes in Seville.

There was no better place to put a final touch to a trajectory that began in adolescence, when he moved from his city to the capital of Spain: «With 19 years, I went to Madrid to do the mili and stayed there. My coach saw that my main quality was resistance. That was able to do 20 kilometers in an hour. It was a locomotive. I couldn’t go faster, but it endured. And that’s how we started in the marathon. I ran the first in Madrid and I was third. There began my story, ”recalls this born athlete to which fate had reserved to be a great figure of the 42 kilometers and 195 meters in contrast to his initial desire:«My illusion was to be a handball player, but the physiognomy did not accompany me. My colleagues continued to grow and get strong and I, although it also grew, was thin. In handball, I ran a lot but did not defend anything. Anyone took me ahead, ”he admits with a smile this aspiring” lateral or extreme “that began to” suck bench “before his coach gave him advice that would be almost a premonition:”He told me that I was going to run, that I came better. I mean, that a little bit to leave. That was in León with 16 or 17 years.

Record in Beijing

His best brand was Beijing 2:12:50which reduced in six seconds that achieved in Seville in 1987 and earned him not only the triumph but also the national title. «My coach’s story with the coach was always a little tense. And that year, despite being champion of Spain in 1987 making the best brand in the country, the coach decided that he did not take me to the games. In September 1988 were Seoul games and took two athletes who had never won me. As I was preparing that test and did not call me, in October, fifteen days later, I ran that of Beijing and did that 2:12:50 although according to the coach I was not fit to go to the games ».

The Olympic quotes train passed by Anton twice. In 1988 due to the lack of understanding between his coach and the coach. «My coach always was recriminated that he did not have the national title. Because the title has several modules: launch, jump and races. He did only careers, because the others were not interested. They always blamed that. You know, sport discussions, ”summarizes, removing it already importance. The 1992 games took him in the final stage of his career. «He caught me with 33 or 34 years and there were already more qualified people than me. Barcelona was another different story», Confesses the Leon, who always trusted the same coach:« More than coach, he was my friend. He helped me in everything since I arrived in Madrid and never thought about changing it ».

Before being released in Seville, I had already run in Madrid and Valenciawhere his plusmarca remained in force a handful of years. “I think 25,” he says. «In fact, the circuit in which I did it did not beat my record, but in the new one. Which is much better because before it ran through a little little girl at the beginning, then they took you to the Albufera And, again, back to the city ». In this sense, it is a transformation similar to that suffered in the Hispanic test. «What happens,” is anton – is that Seville He has something very good, even when I ran it. That despite having two or three climbs, the end of the marathon is almost in the city center, in its last ten-docce kilometers. And that made you fly. When you especially suffer, people were encouraging you.

Your marathons abroad

Antón was 16th in the World Rome of 1987 – “We click a little but the classification was not bad” – and ran in Chicago, Kuwait, London, Beijing or New Yorkwhere he participated without waiting: «It was thanks to an award they gave me in Madrid. I was going first and when two kilometers were missing, I was wrong. I was second and in compensation they presented me with the trip for the New York Marathon ». Experiences, all, who marked him until arriving 1993 took the way of retreat after becoming in Seville. “Then I have competed something, I did some more proof, but when I arrived at 40 I said ‘it’s over’. Neither popular nor anything. I keep training every day, but already at my pace, what I feel like. There are people who follow and, if you have the opportunity to do it, it seems great, but at an age, the sacrifice sport is over. You have to start doing health health and enjoying it, ”reasons almost recommendation.

32 years have passed since their last victory in Seville and 39 since the first. And a long time ago the marathon is owned by Africans, particularly Ethiopians, Keniates, Ugandes and Eritreos. The Leonese is asked if he had liked to compete at this time, a priori with less possibilities of adding victories. «I would have lovedbut each one has its time. Everything has evolved a lot at the level of shoes, material, training and food. It is another story. You never know what it could have been. Africans are very quality people and it is difficult to face them, it is clear ». Word of a Tricampeon from Seville. Legend of a marathon that does not forget those who made it great.