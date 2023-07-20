Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi played a chess game against writer Alexander Tsypkin in the operating Oktyabrsky mine of Norilsk Nickel’s polar branch. This was announced on July 19 TASS with reference to the press service of Norilsk Nickel.

It is noted that the party passed at a depth of 700 m, which is a world record. Turner Alexei Schneider and marker player Dmitry Sokolov played against the chess player and writer. Nepomniachtchi played with white pieces, the game lasted 41 moves and ended with the victory of the grandmaster.

“I visited the mine for the first time yesterday, and I have never descended to such a depth. He endured the dive well, but now he thought that he was in the subway, and this is also, in a certain sense, “underground”. Of course, not so deep, going down 700 m is a new experience in my life, and what we saw today is the most unlike my idea of ​​how work in the face is arranged. I thought it would be 100 times darker here and everyone is wearing respirators, there is smoke around, but everything here is very beautiful and light, ”Nepomniachtchi said.

He noted the decent level of chess players from Norilsk Nickel. In his opinion, they showed a game at the level of good candidates for master of sports.

In turn, Tsypkin said that the game with Nepomniachtchi reminded him of childhood memories when he got acquainted with chess. He emphasized that the grandmaster’s advantage was due only to the fact that he arrived a day earlier and prepared for the game in the mine, and also played with white pieces. The writer syronized that everything else did not matter.

Earlier, on June 12, it became known that the Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi and the 16th world champion, world leader Norwegian Magnus Carlsen will participate in the World Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) with the largest prize pool in history. The tournament will be held in Baku from July 30 to August 24.

On May 8, Nepomniachtchi played a draw with Chinese world chess champion Ding Liren in the third round game of the first stage of the Grand Chess Tour in Bucharest. The Russian grandmaster played with white pieces. The game ended on the 54th move.