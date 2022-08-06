In addition to Kostic, Juventus is looking for a replacement for Vlahovic: Morata is the chosen one, Muriel the first alternative. Luis Alberto pushes to leave Lazio and join Sevilla. Bologna wants Shomurodov from Roma (who would replace him with Belotti), but must defend themselves from Manchester United’s interest in Arnautovic. Three market news commented by Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Giacomo Detomaso.