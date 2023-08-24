Home page politics

Can mushrooms be used to attract voters ahead of the general elections in Poland? Vice Prime Minister Kaczynski believes that – and is scorned.

Warsaw – October 15 is the date of parliamentary elections in Poland, and the country is Europe’s largest mushroom producer. Perhaps that’s why Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski took a particularly patriotic dig at the EU and let opposition get carried away, like the US daily political reported.

The co-founder and co-chair of the right-wing populist Law and Justice Party (PiS), which has governed the country since 2015, accuses the opposition. It would allow the EU to determine forest management in Poland. That shouldn’t be the case, after all, picking mushrooms is a popular leisure activity for voters.

All just for the parliamentary elections in Poland? Mushroom expert blames government for mushroom decline

74-year-old Jaroslaw Kaczynski said this to local media: “Many Poles go mushroom picking. We go mushroom picking for rest, for walks, for all sorts of purposes. And that […] is part of our freedom and we will not let this freedom be taken from us.” PiS is considered nationalistic and critical of the EU. Kaczynski thinks the EU wants to take “decisions” on Polish forest management.

Poland’s mushroom pickers are not only drawn to forests near the Polish town of Wegliniec, as they are here, they are also potential voters. Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński said the EU and the opposition are influencing the popular leisure activity. © Patrick Pleul

Loud Politics ist Ryszard Ziętkiewicz, vice-president of the Union for Mushrooms, disagreed, instead accusing the government of spoiling the fun of mushroom picking in Poland’s forests. In the Białowieża Forest, for example, which bears traces of the last primeval forest in Europe, the government has agreed in part to an increase in deforestation rates – according to a 2018 ruling by the highest EU court, a violation of EU law. Another reason for the depletion of wild mushroom populations, Ziętkiewicz believes.

Opposite the news portal Wirtualna Polska said the mushroom expert: “What happens in the woods is real robbery. I’m talking about cutting down trees. Mushrooms are everywhere, including agricultural fields, but deforestation certainly affects the abundance of fungal species that require specific conditions.”

It’s loud that Poland doesn’t take EU law very seriously when it comes to nature conservation political last shown in March 2023, when it allowed tree felling during bird nesting season.

Are mushrooms useful in election campaigns? In any case, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski used the topic to verbally attack the EU and the opposition. © IMAGO/Jaap Arriens

Mushrooms in the election campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections: mockery comes from the opposition

Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s competitor, from the pro-European opposition party Civic Platform, spoke up ironically: “Kaczynski explained that these elections are about the freedom to pick mushrooms. I feel a bit strange to have such a rival,” commented Donald Tusk, Poland’s ex-Prime Minister.

It’s an election campaign in Poland. Jaroslaw Kaczynski and PiS are loud political-Survey still the most popular party in the country, but the opposition is gaining ground and PiS, which currently governs with an absolute majority, could use a coalition partner after the parliamentary elections in autumn. So there is a lot for Kaczynski to do to secure a third consecutive term. (Emanuel Zylla)