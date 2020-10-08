Karen Pence, the second lady, is Twitter-lazy on debate day. In the morning she retweeted something about the alarmingly increasing number of teenagers with suicidal thoughts. Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, tweeted a photo of both of them (with mask) shortly before the debate and the note: “I’m so proud of you!”

60 students from the University of Utah can be there live, the tickets have been raffled.

The vice president’s brother Greg Pence is there. “I’m sure America will see my brother at his best,” he says before the debate.

A representative of the Debate Commission asks the audience in the hall to turn off the phones, avoid expressions of approval or disapproval and, above all, to keep the mask on, reports a journalist on site. He says, “If you take off your mask, someone will come up to you and ask you to put your mask back on.” Anyone who refuses will be advised of the conditions on the back of their ticket and shown out.

Shortly before the debate, the Biden campaign asks fans via text message whether they will see the duel. “Answer YES to let us know.” If you answer yes, you will receive another text message: “We all have to get together.” The campaign also asks for a 10-dollar donation.

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence during the TV debate Source: AP / Morry Gash

As the debate started at 7:08 pm, the Pence campaign sends a text message to its fans: “This is Mike Pence. I’m about to take the stage for the debate. ”And ask for a donation.

During the debate, both campaigns fire a press release every minute, praise their candidate and attack the other side. The Biden campaign writes after almost a quarter of an hour of debate: “Pence knew how dangerous the coronavirus was, but still played down the threat.”

The Trump campaign writes: “President Trump’s early response to the coronavirus was a ‘phenomenal achievement’ and saved lives.”

A debate bingo game is circulating at the University of Utah, where the debate is taking place. The following terms are mentioned, among others: children, Supreme Court, counting black lives, Bible, empathy, Antony Fauci, middle class, systemic racism, Medicare. Several of these terms come up during the evening, sometimes several times.

There are politics nerd games where you drink every time you hear such a term.

When Pence announced a health policy concept that Trump has been doing for almost four years without any consequences, Andrew Yang, once a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, wrote: “Ah, the good old Trump-Pence-Grand-Old-Party health plan that we got from all have heard, but nobody has ever seen. “

At 7:28 p.m., less than half an hour after the debate began, Trump began tweeting. From now on he retweeted various Fox video clips, an anti-biding commercial, etc.

The Trump campaign sends out “fact check” emails.

The last so-called debate between Trump and Biden is just eight days. Seems like eight weeks.

A fly on the Vice President’s snow-white hair, which is there for a long flight break of around two minutes, electrifies social media. “Will disappear like a miracle,” writes one, quoting a legendary Trump word about the March corona epidemic. Another posts a photo of Joe Biden with a fly swatter in hand. You can immediately see an excerpt from an Obama interview from 2009 in which the then president confidently kills a fly on his left hand with his right hand.

The hashtag #pencefly and the Instagram account “theflyonmikepencehead” are quickly created. That will stay out of the debate.

Harris’s critics are quick to complain that it leaves unanswered the question of whether a Biden / Harris administration would add more judges to the Supreme Court.

Pence critics mention that the vice president leaves the question open of whether he guarantees a peaceful takeover in the event of an election defeat – and why corona mortality is significantly higher in the US than in other countries.

Ola Jordhein, 23, engineering student from Norway, who saw the debate on site, told journalists after the debate that Harris gave “the best answers”. She was “pleasantly surprised” by Pence, he gave “some good answers” and was “better at expressing his point than necessarily answering the questions”.

Pence won by a huge margin, tweeted Trump after the debate.

“Kamala Harris, you made us all proud tonight,” Biden tweeted after the debate.

It wouldn’t be bad to turn off the microphones, writes CNN chief correspondent Jim Acosta. But the debate moderators really need a “clap of lies”.