The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation. – Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 29, 2020

Explain that the number of corona infections in the country is increasing rapidly. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry at eight o’clock in the morning, after the arrival of 70,589 new cases in the last 24 hours, the number of infected in the country has increased to 61,45,291. At the same time, after the death of 776 more people, the figure of the dead has risen to 96,318.

According to statistics, the total number of people who have been free from infection has increased to 51,01,397. With this, the rate of recovery of patients in the country increased to 83.01 percent.