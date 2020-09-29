Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was found infected with the corona virus on Tuesday. This information was given from the Vice President’s Twitter handle on Tuesday night. The Vice President’s wife was also subjected to a corona test in which she was found negative. The Vice President has moved to Home Quarantine after being found infected with Corona.

The Vice President’s Twitter account tweeted, “The Vice President of India was found positive this morning during the routine corona virus test.” However, he had no symptoms and is also in good health. He has been advised to stay in the home quarantine. The corona report of his wife Usha Naidu has come negative and is currently in self-isolation.

Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressed an event organized by FICCI on Tuesday itself. In this program, he called for making better quality health services easy and affordable for all. The Vice President had said, “Private sectors can come forward and expand themselves in these sectors through public-private partnership (PPP)”.

The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation. – Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 29, 2020

Before the Vice President Naidu, many prominent personalities of the country have got corona virus. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa were also found infected with Kovid-19. At the same time, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi recently died in AIIMS Hospital in Delhi due to Corona virus.

How many cases of corona in the country?

New cases of corona virus in India have declined slightly in the last few days, but still a large number are getting infected. Currently, 6,156,722 people have been found infected with the corona virus in the country. Of this, 96,468 people have died. At the same time, 5,109,584 people have recovered from the disease. America has the highest total corona cases worldwide. So far 7,373,206 cases have been reported in the US, out of which 210,077 people have died. India is at number two in the highest number of infected cases, while Brazil is at number three, where 4,748,327 people have been infected with corona.