Analyst Carden: Vance can be compared to Obama – inexperienced, but smart

Senator J.D. Vance is not the worst choice for the Republican vice president, according to a conversation with RIA News said former American diplomat James Carden.

“I think it’s right to judge politicians on a scale of ‘least bad,’ and by that criterion Vance has succeeded. He’s the least bad of all the options that were available [Дональда] Trump,” Carden said.

He also compared Vance to former President Barack Obama, both of whom were inexperienced but smart before taking on senior positions.

Vance was confirmed as the vice presidential nominee on July 15 at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.