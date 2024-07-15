Politico: EU considers Vance’s nomination a disaster for Ukraine

Republican vice presidential candidate James David Vance poses a danger to Ukraine, a senior European official has said. transmits Politico edition.

According to him, Vance’s appointment was a disaster for Kyiv.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden assessed Vance’s candidacy. He said that he would not allow his rival, former head of state Donald Trump and Vance to power.

Trump announced on the evening of July 15 that he had nominated Vance, 39, for vice president, saying he made his choice “after much thought and consideration of the incredible talents of many other candidates.”

Vance has repeatedly criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine, arguing that funding Kyiv is not in the country’s interests. He also voted against the aid package for Ukraine.