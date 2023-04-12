Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the annual results of the work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation for the year 2022, as the total expenditure of the Foundation, the largest of its kind in the region in the field of Charitable, humanitarian, relief and community work, 1.4 billion dirhams have made a positive impact on the lives of 102 million beneficiaries in 100 countries around the world.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation was able to increase the number of beneficiaries from its initiatives by 11 million beneficiaries compared to the results of 2021, and it also expanded the provision of its programs, initiatives, campaigns, and relief and community projects to include 100 countries, an increase of 3 countries compared to the number of countries covered in 2021, to confirm this. Its pioneering position, which it has established over the years, as the largest regional system for humanitarian, relief, development and community work.

The announcement of the results of the work report of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation came during a special ceremony in Dubai Opera yesterday, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President Supreme, CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai «Dubai Culture» member of the Dubai Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, a number of ministers and senior officials.

The ceremony witnessed a review of the Foundation’s achievements over the past year and previous years, in addition to reports on the results of the “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign, and honoring its major contributors.

The ceremony was preceded by a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation in Dubai Opera, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Initiatives Foundation. Rashid Al Maktoum International, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, “Dubai Culture”, member of the Dubai Council, and His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Initiatives Foundation Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Dubai Cares, His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Creativity Sports, and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Water Foundation, His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al-Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Awad Sagheer Al-Ketbi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Noor Dubai Foundation, Dawood Al-Hajri, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Food Bank, and Mona Ghanem Al-Marri , President of the Dubai Press Club, Secretary-General of the Arab Media Award, and Saeed Al-Attar, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The UAE is continuing to consolidate its humanitarian status … and actively contribute to building a better life for millions of people,” pointing out that the UAE has chosen to make hope and build life … and the hope industry will remain an Emirati industry par excellence.

His Highness affirmed that alleviating human suffering, regardless of his origin, race or color, comes in the first place .. and fulfilling the call of humanity is a moral duty that we do not abandon, adding, His Highness: “Our initiatives, projects and programs have reached 102 million people in 100 countries .. These are part of the story of the Emirates humanity that we cherish.”

His Highness concluded: “Our humanitarian aspiration is blazing… and our giving continues… and our Emirati values ​​are firmly established.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, affirmed that “The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation is one of the levers of the culture of giving in the UAE and its advancement.” Expanding its scope locally, regionally, and globally is our goal.” His Highness pointed out that the achievements of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives are the result of institutional work and continuous collective effort throughout the year by work teams and tens of thousands of volunteers who translate the vision of the Foundation’s patron, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to the fullest. Face.

His Highness said, “The humanitarian movement led by Mohammed bin Rashid represents part of his leadership philosophy by establishing the importance of humanitarian work in UAE society and its new generations.”

His Highness added, “The UAE will remain a pioneer in helping the deprived and afflicted, and a beacon for man and humanity.”

For his part, His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives has recorded a new achievement by reaching 102 million people in 100 countries, which translates the philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in humanitarian work by launching qualitative and sustainable programs and projects.

His Excellency added: “Despite the global challenges, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives continue to expand their programs and projects and increase their spending, which was evident in 2022, as the Foundation’s spending increased by 300 million dirhams from 2021, which enabled us to contribute to improving the lives of millions of people, education Rehabilitation, work and health care.

The launch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation’s business report for the year 2022 included a review of the Foundation’s most prominent projects and achievements, as well as highlighting the influential stories of beneficiaries of initiatives around the world.

The event witnessed a presentation summarizing the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” initiative, which launched the largest endowment fund to feed food sustainably in Ramadan and worked to mobilize the largest local, regional and international effort to contribute to activating sustainable programs to combat and eliminate hunger.

During the event, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the major contributors to the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign and its partners who have played an active role in achieving the humanitarian goals of the campaign aimed at providing a food safety net that extends from the UAE to those in dire need of aid around the world. .

In 2022, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation succeeded in enhancing its operational efficiency and optimal use of resources, as it was able to raise the number of beneficiaries from its initiatives to 102 million people in 100 countries, with a total spending volume of 1.4 billion dirhams, compared to 1.1 billion dirhams in 2021. , to reach the largest number of beneficiaries in just one year, compared to previous years.

In addition to its staff of 847 employees, the Foundation’s various initiatives have attracted a record number of volunteers, whose contributions constituted vital support in supporting the implementation of many humanitarian, relief, health, knowledge, cultural and community projects, programs and campaigns.

The total number of volunteers in the various initiatives and projects under the axes and sectors of the Foundation’s work reached 150,266 volunteers, which is the largest number in the Foundation’s history, with an increase of 5,330 volunteers from 2021.

And to encourage charitable, humanitarian, developmental, relief and community work, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation presented in 2022 appreciation and incentive awards for humanitarian and development work, with a total value of 18.4 million dirhams, compared to 17.7 million dirhams in 2021.

5 axes

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation includes 35 institutions and institutional initiatives that implement hundreds of projects, programs and campaigns, within five main work axes: humanitarian and relief aid, health care and disease control, spreading education and knowledge, creating the future and leadership, empowering communities.

And the programs and initiatives of the humanitarian and relief aid axis under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation benefited 30.2 million people during the year 2022, with an increase of about 7.3 million beneficiaries in 2021, and the volume of spending on various initiatives, projects and programs under this axis reached 910 million dirhams.

Within this axis, the “One Billion Meals” campaign, which was launched on the eve of Ramadan in 2022, succeeded in collecting 600 million meals in less than a month. The personal contribution of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with 400 million meals to complete the billion meals, demonstrated the belief of the UAE leadership in the importance of alleviating the suffering of the needy around the world, and that the UAE will continue to support the needy, help the indigent, and support the weak and hungry everywhere.

The axis of health care and disease control is one of the most important pillars of the Foundation’s work, as the Foundation extended a helping hand to 9.4 million people in 2022, with an expenditure amount of 42.5 million dirhams.

Within the axis of health care and disease control, the Noor Dubai and Al Jalila Foundations for the support of education and research in the medical fields, which work to advance the standards of health care, medical sciences and scientific research, are included.

The axis of spreading education and knowledge during the year 2022 recorded a record high in the number of beneficiaries of the various initiatives and programs under it by 55.1 million people, an estimated increase of 6.7 million over 2021, while the total volume of spending on the various knowledge and cultural initiatives and projects under this axis amounted to 213 million dirhams. .

The axis of future innovation and leadership recorded a record increase in the number of beneficiaries of the programs and projects of this axis, as their number reached 4.6 million people in 2022, compared to 2.9 million people in 2021, while the total volume of spending on the various initiatives and programs under this axis amounted to 128 million dirhams. .

In the pillar of empowering communities, the number of beneficiaries of the programs of this sector, which forms the backbone of many projects and initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, reached 2.3 million people in 2022, compared to 2.1 million people in 2021. The total volume of spending on the initiatives of this pillar in in 2022 to 95.1 million dirhams, an increase of 6.4 million dirhams compared to 2021.