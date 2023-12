Protesters in Caracas show a poster with a map of Venezuela with the Essequibo region (on the right) incorporated | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The vice-president of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo, said that the country will defend itself “with all necessary means” against a possible invasion by Venezuela.

On Sunday (3), the Venezuelan population approved in a referendum that Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship take measures to annex more than 160 thousand square kilometers of territory from neighboring Guyana west of the Essequibo River, which correspond to around 70% of Guyanese territory and over which Caracas has claimed sovereignty since the 19th century.

One of the measures approved is the creation of the Venezuelan state of Guiana Essequiba in the contested region.

In an interview with local website News Room on Monday (4), Jagdeo said he does not trust the Venezuelan regime’s statements that the result of the referendum does not necessarily mean an invasion.

Maduro stated that Venezuela has a “plan” for Essequibo and warned that the United States should let his country and Guyana resolve “this issue in peace”.

“Guyana’s leadership cannot simply accept assurances from the Maduro government that they will not invade the country. Even if this is the case, we have to prepare for any eventuality. And we must not let our guard down. We have to be very vigilant in the near future because the Venezuelan leadership has proven to be very unpredictable,” said Jagdeo.

The vice president said that Guyana has been talking to allies to ensure reinforcements in defense cooperation. “If the worst outcome happens [uma invasão]we will be able to defend our country with all necessary means”, he guaranteed.