Marcos Acunaa uniformed officer loyal to Daniel Ortega for more than three decades, was removed from his post after an apparent argument with Rosario Murillothe wife and Vice President of Nicaraguawho is seeking to surround herself with people loyal to her with that and several other purges.

The main state institutions of Nicaragua have been undergoing a series of changes in recent months that would respond to a succession process within the regime imposed by Daniel Ortega and the vice presidentFirst Lady Rosario Murillo. The last of these changes involved Marcos Alberto Acuña Avilés, the general commissioner of the Police and head of security for the Ortega regime.

On Wednesday 7, the Nicaraguan police issued a statement announcing the dismissal of Acuña, stating that he “flagrantly disobeyed superior orders, putting public safety at risk.”

As a result, the man in charge of Ortega’s security since 2007, He would have received a “dishonorable discharge and will be tried for the crimes of dereliction of duty, disobedience and insubordination.”

The statement does not provide further details about the faults that Acuña allegedly committed, but rumors point to a bad relationship with Vice President Murillo.who is seen as the one who holds the real power in the Central American country.

Acuña began his police career in the 1990s and from the start he was close to the Sandinista leader. Seven years after serving as head of the autocrat’s bodyguard, he was promoted to general commissioner, equivalent to a police general in other countries.

“The guy had been serving Ortega for about 34 years, he managed his security. But in recent months a rather tense relationship had been building between him and Rosario Murillo. The reasons are not very clear but it seems that the straw that broke the camel’s back was basically an argument with the vice president. The situation has been so shocking for Acuña that he even ended up hospitalized,” Aníbal Toruño, director of Darío Medios Internacional who has been persecuted by the dictatorship, told El Comercio.

According to the businessman, Acuña’s downfall would be part of a larger plan that Murillo is carrying out and that would aim to ensure that the heads of the main state institutions are loyal to her.

Total ‘cleaning’

“Historical figures within the Sandinista Front have been falling, including magistrates, ministers, even the dictator’s brother, Humberto Ortega. This is a response to Rosario Murillo’s desire to encompass and control absolutely everything. The two great barriers that separate her from total control were the Armed Forces and the National Police,” explains Toruño.

Humberto Ortega was accused of “treason” in May after giving an interview in which he said that “the country is headed for disaster” due to the control exercised by the couple, which he described as a “dictatorial power.”

This is said to have angered Murillo, leading her to order the arrest of the dictator’s brother, who was ultimately placed under “medical surveillance” at his home, which should really be interpreted as a kind of house arrest.

The president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Alba Luz Ramos, was also expelled from her post a few weeks ago, as were various Sandinista leaders in the country. In most cases it was not even necessary for them to speak out against the dictatorship.

“Acuña was loyal to the commander (Ortega). But there is probably very little left of the commander. He is no longer the strong man, but rather he is controlled and manipulated. He is an elderly man who drags his feet when he walks, his physical constitution is affected and he takes a lot of medication. What we are seeing, in practice, is a transition,” says Toruño.

According to the businessman, whose home has been raided three times by order of the regime, Murillo is not waiting “for Daniel Ortega to die, she is doing it on the fly.” This is because, like Acuña, many Sandinista leaders would not agree with the vice president taking the reins of the country and would prefer that after Ortega, it be a military man who takes command.

Fill the void

“There is no doubt that Daniel Ortega’s departure will create a vacuum,” says Toruño. “Murillo is trying to get ahead of that vacuum and prevent any attempt to prevent her from assuming power. Only history will be able to tell whether it will work or not.”

According to various Nicaraguan analysts, Murillo has taken the reins of de facto power in the country for several years now. “It is said that Ortega starts his day at 11 in the morning, while Murillo works long hours, sleeps very little and even calls his ministers at one, two or three in the morning to dispatch. He has an enormous capacity for control,” adds the businessman.

The succession plan would have been planned by the dictatorial couple years ago, when Murillo was barely the country’s first lady, but she would have built her first steps with her appointment as vice president in 2017. Her role would have been decisive during the violent repression of the social protests in 2018 and it was she who showed herself to be the most active character of the regime during said social outbreak, going so far as to call the protesters “terrorists” and condemning anyone who opposed the regime.

“A person very close to them once confessed to me that within the couple, Rosario Murillo has 85% of the power and Daniel Ortega still has a little bit left,” says Toruño.

At one point, it was speculated that it would be the couple’s son, Laureano Ortega Murillo, who would assume power of the nation. However, Toruño sees such a scenario as remote, both due to the poor preparation of the son of both and the attempt to camouflage the transfer of power with constitutional arguments; that is, that the vice president would assume the position in the event of the head of state’s disappearance.

“They don’t think they will leave the government for 30 or 40 years, perhaps. They assume that Laureano will eventually take over while his mother is alive and in office. Nicaraguans maintain the hope that there will be a fracture within the dictatorship, but the possibility has been diminishing as the succession takes place and Murillo becomes more powerful,” laments Toruño.

