The incumbent US Vice President Mike Pence has officially rejected an immediate removal of President Donald Trump via an amendment to the constitution. In a letter to the Democratic Chairwoman of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, published on Tuesday evening (local time), Pence set out his reasons for doing so.

Such an approach, which would have to be initiated by him and several cabinet members, was neither in the interests of the nation nor in accordance with the constitution and would set a “terrible precedent,” argued the Republican. Based on the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, Pence could declare the president incapable of performing his duties with a majority of key cabinet members.

Angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol on Wednesday last week – after an inciting speech by Trump – during a session of Congress and wreaked havoc and destruction there. The unprecedented outbreak of violence in the political center of the US caused a shock both nationally and abroad. The Democrats hold Trump personally responsible for the riots and demand that he be removed from office immediately.

Pelosi had publicly called on Pence on Thursday to seek impeachment based on Article 25 of the US Constitution – even if Trump’s term of office ends in a few days anyway.

Pence had so far been publicly silent on the request. The Democrats wanted to pass a resolution in the House of Representatives on Tuesday evening (local time) to formally call on Pence to initiate the removal of Trump via the constitutional amendment.

In his letter to Pelosi, Pence wrote that after the “terrible” and “tragic” events of the past week, it was now a matter of coming together to “heal” the country and ensure an orderly handover to the government of future Democratic President Joe Biden.

He did not want to take part in “political games”, stressed Pence. He also called on Pelosi and all members of the US Congress to avoid any action that would further divide and stir up the mood.

The Democrats – in parallel to the call to Pence – have started preparations for a parliamentary impeachment process against Trump. You accuse the president of “inciting a riot”. A vote on this charge is expected in the House of Representatives this Wednesday, with which such impeachment proceedings are to be officially opened. A majority for it is considered certain. The actual process would take place in the second Congress Chamber, the Senate. A two-thirds majority would be needed there to condemn Trump in the end. (dpa)