This November 14 and 15, the International Court of Justice hears the arguments of Guyana and Venezuela in response to Georgetown’s request to request measures against the consultative referendum that Caracas will hold on December 3.

(Also read: Guyana denounces the Venezuelan referendum at the ICJ as an ‘existential threat’)

Representing Venezuela, in addition to the group of lawyers, is Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who assured that Guayana “lies” and “manipulates” in the ICJ.

Guyana denounced this Tuesday an “existential threat” to its territory and asked to impose measures to stop the referendum called on the controversy over a territory of almost 160,000 square kilometers west of the Essequibo River.

Venezuelans defend Essequibo. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

“They insist that it not be carried out, “They have asked the Court that Venezuelans not vote in the referendum,” said Rodríguez, in addition to responding to the accusation made by Guyana that Venezuela is an existential threat to its territory.

“For Guyana it is a threat that the Venezuelan Armed Forces call for the referendum. But they did not mention the military exercises between the United States and Guyana next to our territory,” he stated.

For Rodríguez, just as President Nicolás Maduro and the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, have already denounced, “the international community is in danger of having its constitutions repealed by the grotesque intention of a country like Guyana.”

This Wednesday it is up to Venezuela to present its arguments, regarding the election it is calling and which consists of five questions, two of them are controversial, since they will consult on the continuity of the process in the ICJ and the second on the creation of a state. in the territory of Essequibo.

We patiently listen to Guyana’s lies and manipulations today at the International Court of Justice. It is barbaric to try to criminalize the Consultative Referendum of the #3DTomorrow we will make our position clear before the Court. In national union Venezuela will defend its… pic.twitter.com/hhqtJN4lVl — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) November 14, 2023

For Rodríguez, just as President Nicolás Maduro and the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, have already denounced, “The international community is in danger of having its constitutions repealed.” by the grotesque pretension of a country like Guyana”.

This Wednesday it is up to Venezuela to present its arguments, regarding the election it is calling and which consists of five questions, two of them are controversial, since they will consult on the continuity of the process in the ICJ and the second on the creation of a state. in the territory of Essequibo.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS