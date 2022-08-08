Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Financial Supervision Department, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Finance Department, Sheikh Ali bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Municipality Department, and Sheikh Saqr bin Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Smart Government Department in Umm Al Quwain, the funeral prayer today at noon, at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the Al Ras area in Umm Al Quwain, on the body of the late Ali Jassim Ahmed Al Ali, a member of the Federal National Council and Director General of Umm Al Quwain Radio Network.

The prayer was also performed by a number of sheikhs, Director of the Amiri Diwan in Umm Al Quwain Nasser Saeed Al-Talay, Director of Protocols at the Amiri Diwan Rashid Muhammad Ahmed, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain Saif Humaid Salem, senior officials and citizens of Umm Al Quwain.