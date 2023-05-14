In the financial markets, the ECB is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point twice more, in June and July. But according to the Bloomberg news agency, which relies on insiders, there are also reports that the central bank wants to further increase borrowing costs.

The interest rate hikes by the ECB will affect the loans that banks in the eurozone provide to households and businesses. The idea is that this will reduce the flow of money into the economy, which should curb inflation. The downside is that this slows down economic growth. “Higher interest rates are starting to hit companies, but there has not been a wave of bankruptcies,” says De Guindos, who also has no signs that safe bonds have suddenly become riskier. “As far as households are concerned, the strong labor market continues to provide support. So far so good, I would say. But of course we will continue to monitor the situation.”