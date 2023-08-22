The leader of Sumar and second vice president of the acting Government of Spain, Yolanda Díaz, requested this Monday the resignation of the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, and that the protocols be activated on the grounds that a woman has been “harassed and assaulted”.

After “absolutely” condemning Rubiales’ attitude for kissing the player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth during the medal ceremony after winning the World Cup in Sydney (Australia), Díaz has reiterated that Sumar is once again demanding his resignation, since the “excuses” of the RFEF president -through a video on social networks- “are of no use at all”.

In addition, he has asked that the sports law be complied with and the protocols be activated, all this in a press conference in Congress after the meeting he had with the king in La Zarzuela as part of the round of consultations to propose a investiture candidate.

Díaz took the opportunity to congratulate the women’s soccer team, who has made the Spanish people “very happy”, has “taught a lesson” in feminism and demonstrated a lot in various areas, not only in sports.

However, she regretted that “there is still a lot to do” and, as she has remarked “as minister”, women are victims of inequalities, discrimination exists and their rights are violated.

Rubiales is not only in the eye of the hurricane for the kiss to Jenni Hermoso, but also for his attitude in the main box during the women’s World Cup final, which Spain beat England 1-0, with a goal from Olga Carmona.

The leader made obscene gestures during the celebration and even put his hand to his testicles, an absolutely reprehensible gesture.

