The racist chants on the bus celebrating the Argentine National Team continue to arouse all kinds of opinions. One of them is that of the now former undersecretary of sport of the country who publicly reproached the events and asked the players for an apology before the international public.

The controversy affected the players of the National Team and, in particular, Enzo Fernández, who was the one who had the live video active from which the fragment was taken in which they are heard singing the song in which they refer directly to the players of the French National Team.

Villarruel, in defense of the National Team

Argentina’s vice president has come out in defense of the national team players who chanted racist slogans against the French. In a post on her official account on ‘x’, the leader referred to France as a colonialist country and spoke about the country’s history.

“Argentina is a sovereign and free country. We have never had colonies or second-class citizens. We have never imposed our way of life on anyone,” begins the text, in which she also calls the French hypocrites for criticizing events in which, according to her, “truths are being told that they do not want to admit.”

“No government can tell you what to say”

Julio Garro, an official of Javier Milei’s government in the sports portfolio, was questioned about racist chants on a radio program last Wednesday. In response to this, he declared that it was reprehensible that this type of harangue was common in Argentine football and asked Lionel Messi, captain of the national team, and the AFA, for an apology for the events. “It leaves us, as a country, in a bad position after so much glory,” declared the official.

None of the leaders of the Argentine National Team have come out to reproach or apologize for the incident, neither has Lionel Messi. For this reason, the government official requested the act. Apparently, this did not please the president of Argentina, who made his decision to dismiss Garro known on social media.

“The Office of the President informs that no government can tell the Argentine National Team, World Champion and Two-time Champion of America, what to say, what to think or what to do” mentions the brief text that directly rebukes Julio Garro and removes him from his position in the Argentine government.

On the other hand, Enzo Fernández, the main protagonist of the controversy, did apologize, calling the incident offensive and reaffirming his commitment to combat racism. He justified the incident in the euphoria of the celebration of the title.