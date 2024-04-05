Caixa's vice-president of government, Marcelo Bomfim, died this Friday, 5th. In a statement, Caixa lamented the death and expressed solidarity with family and friends.

A career Caixa employee for 33 years, Bomfim assumed the vice-presidency at the beginning of 2023. Previously, he was regional superintendent in Minas Gerais for 22 years.

In a statement, Caixa highlights that Bomfim was a reference for employees and that he led Caixa's activities as the federal government's main partner in implementing public policies with excellence.



#Vice #President #Caixa #Government #Marcelo #Bomfim #dies