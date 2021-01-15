The Republican underlined in his words the normality with which he intends to develop Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony scheduled for next January 20, after the incidents of the Capitol led by followers of Donald Trump on January 6.

The Capitol incidents and riots on January 6 continue to resonate strongly in American politics. On January 20, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will formalize their inauguration as president and vice president of the United States, but the prevailing climate of tension continues to reign in Washington DC due to the fear that the incidents could be repeated.

The outgoing vice president, Mike Pence, spoke out on these events and guaranteed “a peaceful transition of power” during that day, “in keeping with the history and traditions” of the United States. A few words that encourage one to think that the historical incidents recorded last week at the seat of the legislative power will not be repeated.

But the truth is that there will be anomalies even though the event’s safety is being ensured. The first is that the outgoing president, Donald Trump, will not be part of the event, something unusual, since it is normal for the outgoing president to welcome the incoming and even dedicate a few words to him.

In addition to this, Washington DC, and especially the surroundings of the White House and the Capitol, are fully militarized to protect the security of the celebration of next January 20. Several Donald Trump supporters and white supremacists have already called rallies and protests, but they will meet thousands of National Guard troops.

Mike Pence greets a National Guard soldier in front of the United States Capitol on January 14, 2021. © Alex Brandon / Reuters

Pence made the remarks before a security briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters and during a meeting with National Guard troops guarding the United States Capitol, where Pence was among the main US officials who were forced into hiding during the assault.

The vice president was very critical of the acts that took place on January 6 and it was seen as the issue provoked the first political confrontations between him and his president, Donald Trump, who hours before was encouraging at a rally the same mass that later broke into the legislative seat of the country.

Although Donald Trump rejected the violence in several videos in recent days and also guaranteed “a peaceful transition”, his involvement with the events has been widely criticized, along with his constant refusal to acknowledge the electoral results that gave Joe Biden the victory. in the presidential elections of last November 3.

We’re grateful for the incredible men and women of the @NationalGuard who are working around the clock to keep our Nation’s Capitol safe. On behalf of the American People, thank you for stepping forward for your Country. pic.twitter.com/oAiC95R7vg – Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 15, 2021

A transition that will take place in the middle of an ‘impeachment’

Another of the unusual situations that this transition of power will go through is that it will take place in the middle of an impeachment process against Donald Trump in which he is accused of insurrection due to the clashes in the Capitol, which caused five deaths.

The process was activated by the House of Representatives last Wednesday with the vote of the Democratic majority and 10 Republicans, but it seems that it will not start before Joe Biden takes office in the White House.

This process seems that it will be difficult to go ahead, since it would take two-thirds of the Senate to indict the outgoing president of the charges he is accused of, or what is the same, 17 Republicans would have to vote along with the Democrats to prosecute to Donald Trump.

But what is clear is that Donald Trump will go down in history as the first president in the United States to face two political trials in a single term. In fact, before him, only three ex-presidents had gone through something similar.

Mike Pence himself had been against applying an impeachment to Trump through the 25th Amendment, which disqualifies the president as long as a majority of the Government agrees. Despite the sustained differences with the Republican president, Pence has defended during these days a quick and clean transition “that does not divide the citizens more.”

With Reuters and AP