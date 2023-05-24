The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harrisadvocated this Wednesday for laws that restrict the possession of firearms, one year after the attack on a Texas school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“Today our nation continues to mourn the lives lost, pray for their families, and grieve for a country where this violence, even in elementary school classrooms, is sickening and common,” Harris said in a statement.

On May 24, 2022, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos stormed Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, armed with a semi-automatic rifle and magazines containing hundreds of cartridges, in an attack that lasted 77 minutes. he killed 21 people before being shot down by police officers.

“One year after Uvalde, firearm violence continues to be the leading cause of child death in our country,” Harris said. “One in five American families have lost a member to gun violence,” she added.

According to GunViolence, a group that records data on firearms in the United States, so far this year 16,768 people have died in firearms-related incidents, and of that figure, 56% have been suicides.

Harris added that, in the year since the massacre, “many families in Uvalde have channeled their anguish into mobilization.”

“Together, they demand that we act to save lives,” said the vice president, noting that President Joe Biden “has signed into law the most significant gun safety legislation in 30 years, and taken important executive actions.”

In addition, that “there is much more to do” and urged “Congress and state legislative bodies to face this painful moment not only with words, but with actions.”

