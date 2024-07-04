Home page politics

Paula Voelkner

Biden’s candidacy appears to be faltering after the TV debate against Trump. Kamala Harris is being discussed as a possible candidate. Trump’s camp is lashing out at the vice president.

Washington, DC – What was once considered certain may now be up for debate again – the candidate of the Democrats at the US election 2024The trigger for the unrest is the failed appearance of the US President Joe Biden in the TV duel against former president Donald Trump last week.

Meanwhile, not only are there isolated calls within the Democratic camp that Biden should be replaced as candidate before the presidential election in November, but Biden himself is also said to be a candidate for the New York Times presumably considering withdrawing his candidacy.

Speculation about possible Biden replacement in the US election – Harris in focus

Speculations about who could replace Biden in the race for the US presidency have already started. The Vice President Kamala Harris The focus of the debate. Speculations are being fuelled particularly on the X platform, reports dpa.

While “Kamala” landed in the platform’s trends, Harris overtook the incumbent president on the website PredictIt, which allows bets to be placed on political events such as the nomination of a U.S. presidential candidate.

Possible Biden withdrawal before US election: Trump camp attacks Vice President Harris

The Trump camp also seems to be preparing for a possible turnaround in the Democratic camp and has already launched a verbal frontal attack against the Vice President. According to a report by dpa The Republican side wrote: “Democrats are beginning to rally behind Kamala Harris as it can no longer be denied that Joe Biden is unfit for office.”

US President Joe Biden is under criticism as the Democratic candidate. Vice President Kamala Harris is in the spotlight (archive photo) © IMAGO

At the same time, the Trump team compiled a list of why they believed Harris was not suitable for the office of US president. Trump’s team painted an enemy image of a politician from the US state of California, known as a Democratic stronghold.

Biden criticized after TV debate against Trump: Some Democrats call for withdrawal of his candidacy

Since Biden’s Appearance at the TV duel against Trump The Democrats have largely refrained from publicly criticizing Biden. Nevertheless, a few politicians have spoken out. Representative Lloyd Doggett was the first sitting Democrat in Congress to call for Biden’s withdrawal. 25 Democrats are also said to have called for Biden’s resignation as the Democratic candidate on Wednesday (July 3).

Crisis mood among Democrats ahead of US election: Harris comes into focus as possible candidate

Previously, former MP Tim Ryan had written an opinion piece at Newsweek published with the title: “Kamala Harris should be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2024.”

Democratic Representative Jim Clyburn backed the incumbent US President in a statement, but also said he would support Harris in the event of his withdrawal. According to a report by the news agency Reuters According to reports, seven other high-ranking Democratic officials said Harris was the best alternative to replace Biden as the Democratic candidate.

Biden to consider withdrawing his candidacy after TV debate against Trump

According to the report of the New York Times Biden told allies in his camp that he knew he might not be able to stick to his candidacy if he could not convince voters in the US of his competence. While the White House continued to say on Wednesday that Biden would not drop out of the race, the US president tried to express confidence to his campaign staff.

Loud TimesAccording to a report, Biden is said to have said in a phone call on Wednesday: “Nobody is pushing me out.” Biden will not withdraw as a candidate, he is said to have said in the phone call. According to the report, Harris is also said to have supported Biden in the phone call. “We will not give in. We will follow the example of our president,” the vice president said.

Nevertheless, the 81-year-old is said to have told allies that the coming days will be crucial for the decision as to whether he will stick to his candidacy. These reports, writes the New York Timesare the first indications that Biden is questioning his candidacy as a result of the failed TV appearance. (dpa/dpa)