Various sources in Washington confirmed to this newspaper that Vice President Francia Márquez had canceled a visit to the US capital. which I had planned for this week.

According to a statement from the Vice Presidency this Sunday, Márquez had planned to travel to Washington where he had appointments scheduled this Tuesday and Wednesday with the Department of States, members of Congress and think tanks.

Among them, a meeting with the director of USAID, Samantha Powers. Likewise, an intervention at the Atlantic Council Thinking Center to talk about inequality in Colombia and bilateral relations.

However, This Monday, sources in that organization told this newspaper that the event had been canceled because the vice president would no longer come to Washington.

Márquez also planned a visit to Boston this Friday where Harvard University plans to present him with an award. for his contributions to African and African American culture.

Until now Neither the Colombian embassy in Washington nor the Vice Presidency have officially announced the cancellation of the tour. Nor the reasons behind the decision.

What is certain is that President Gustavo Petro’s statements about Israel over the last few days have caused tension between both governments.

Last week, Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s Special Envoy for Monitoring and Control of Anti-Semitism, declared herself “terrified” because Petro compared the Israeli government to Hitler’s genocidal regime.

“We strongly condemn President Petro’s statements and ask him to condemn Hamas, an organization considered terrorist, for the barbaric murder of Israeli men, women and children,” Lipstadt said.

Although Márquez has not commented on the matterdoes represent the Petro government and his visit could be considered “uncomfortable” at this time.

For months there has been speculation about a trip by Márquez to Washington whose epicenter would be a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris.

In its statement this Sunday, the vice presidency does not mention this appointment as part of Márquez’s journey.

The White House, for its part, has not officially announced it either.

But a possible – and obvious – meeting between the two vice presidents, both of African origin, could be explosive in light of the conflict in the Middle East. and the positioning of both countries in the face of the crisis.

It is not clear, at this point, whether Márquez, if the cancellation of the visit to Washington is confirmed, would travel to Boston solely to receive the award.

