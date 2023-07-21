Masha Amini died in September a few days after she was detained for not wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly. According to her family, she died as a result of violence during her arrest. Due to massive protests across the country, the hated vice vans were temporarily removed from the streets by the Iranian regime.

Announcing the restart of patrols, Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi told Iran’s Tasnim News that car and foot patrols would be carried out to crack down on people he said are “unconventionally dressed” and “persevere in breaking the norms.” Tasnim estimates that up to 10 percent of Iranian women do not cover their hair properly. Images of uncovered women are common in Iranian social media and also on the streets of Tehran.

Maryam, a 30-year-old woman from Tehran, is one of those norm-violating women. She is a supporter of the Iranian opposition, the outlawed People’s Mojahedin MEK, and therefore cannot give her full name. In an interview via Telegram, she says that she herself has also been beaten by the vice squad. “I have been approached several times and that led to heated discussions. They beat me hard when they tried to put me in the car. They took us to the ‘moral police’s prosecutor’s office’, where there were countless girls who, like me, had been arrested for ‘not wearing a headscarf properly’. Some were detained, others were released after a few hours. In the end, they let my girlfriend and me go because we continue to resist.”

As protests subsided after Amini’s death, the regime engaged in extensive discussions with Shia theologians about the best methods of forcing women to wear hijab. There is talk of new laws currently pending in parliament that would impose fines or force shops and cafes to close if they serve women who do not wear the hijab in the prescribed manner. Some say traffic surveillance cameras in Tehran have been modified to scan the faces of women without hijab. Maryam has already seen enough of the morality police in Tehran this week. “The streets were full of their cars. They mainly target women without headscarves. That is a bit different from before the protests, because then they attacked anyone who, in their eyes, was even slightly ‘wrongly’ dressed, including people with short coats, short sleeves or trendy clothes.”