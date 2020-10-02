Topics of a wild duel: electoral fraud, rights, Biden’s son

A good month before the US presidential election on November 3rd Trump accused his political opponents in the Democratic Party of falsifying the result with fraud. “I hope that it will be a fair election,” said Trump in the first TV duel with Biden. “But then thousands of ballot papers are manipulated – I cannot accept that.”

Trump referred to an incident that became known in late September in the alfalfa district of Philadelphia, USA, where nine ballot papers were found by military personnel. “Bad things happen in Philadelphia,” said Trump. “You found ballot papers in a trash. They all gave the name Trump. ” The President again spoke out strongly against the postal vote, as these votes are easy to manipulate in his view.

When asked by moderator Wallace whether the candidates wanted to influence their supporters after the election to prevent possible unrest, Trump replied that he would call on his supporters to closely monitor the counting of votes. Such “poll watchers” are “a very safe, a good thing”.

Challenger Biden called on the Americans to vote “as it suits you best” – whether by postal vote or directly at the ballot box. Trump is trying to prevent citizens from voting. Therefore he says himself: “Come and choose, choose, choose!” In any case, he will accept any result, whether he will win or lose the election. Biden said, referring to Trump: “He can’t stay in office, that won’t happen.”

According to surveys, significantly more supporters of Biden than Trump want to vote by post. The widespread postal vote could mean that there is no winner on election night.

Trump again refused to promise that he would recognize the result of the presidential election regardless of the outcome. The incumbent dodged relevant questions and spoke again of alleged massive fraud in the postal votes.

Biden, on the other hand, said he would accept the election result: “I will accept it.” It’s okay if he loses, said the opposition Democratic candidate. If he wins, he wants to be a president for “Democrats and Republicans” alike.