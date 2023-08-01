Media group had filed for bankruptcy protection; among the new controllers is the fund created by George Soros

O Deputy Media Groupowner of the magazine Deputywas sold for $350 million to a consortium of former creditors, led by Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management –by investor George Soros– and Monroe Capital.

A companywhich was worth $5.7 billion in 2017, came in filed for judicial recovery in May. The information is from the magazine Variety.

“We look forward to developing a strong business committed to serving audiences, brands and partners.”, said the group in announcement.

“With the support of our investor group, we now have the resources to power our business, our partnerships and our content creation across all platforms.”, said Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala, co-CEOs of the group.

A Deputy was created in Montreal (Canada) and became a global media company with the creation of the Vice Media Group. The company has divisions that include, in addition to the magazine, a film producer, record label and publishing label.

With production centers all over the world, the group creates, according to its sitemore than 2,400 contents per week in 25 languages.

According to The New York Times, in 2017, after a funding round from the private equity TPG, the company was valued at $5.7 billion.