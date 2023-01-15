Vice Mayor of Khabarovsk Leifer arrested for two months on charges of accepting a bribe

Deputy head of Khabarovsk Alexei Leifer was arrested for two months on charges of taking a bribe. This is mentioned on site Frunzensky District Court.

Leifer is charged under articles “Receiving a bribe” (point “c” part 5 of article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and “Exceeding official powers” ​​(point “c” part 3 of article 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). By a court order, the official was sent to a pre-trial detention center for two months.

Leifer became vice mayor of Vladivostok in June 2021. He directs the Vladivostok municipal property, urban planning, architecture and environmental protection departments. Prior to that, he was the Acting Minister of Property and Land Relations of the Primorsky Territory.

