Former minister says it is necessary to wait for party conventions, but, “if it were today”, his ticket would have a representative of the PL

Former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) said that the vice on their ticket must be from the PL, the president’s party Jair Bolsonaro. He is a pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo.

Tarcísio participated in the program “Conversation with Bial”, from TV Globo, shown in the early hours of this Friday (29.Apr.2022). He declared that “there’s still a lot of water to run to the conventions [partidárias], but if the convention was tomorrow, the candidate for vice would be from the PL”.

Carioca, the pre-candidate said he did not see “discomfort” in running for governor of São Paulo. The former minister said that “lived Brazil” and sees São Paulo as a state that welcomes people from everywhere, including in politics. He declared that, in the São Paulo government, he could “share experiences from other states” and “transpose experiences”.

Asked about the tension between the Powers, the former minister said that “flare-ups are common” in politics, but that if “is playing within the 4 lines” of democracy.

Over the pardon granted by Bolsonaro to the deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), the former minister declared that “there was no affront, but the application of a constitutional remedy”.

Tarcísio said he was saddened by the alleged scheme of funds from the MEC (Ministry of Education) and the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education).

“They are opportunistic people, who take advantage of the proximity”, he said, adding that “these things must be found out and punished”.